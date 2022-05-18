PAWTUCKET – The city has passed an ordinance amendment on the maximum number of animals allowed in a kennel to match regulations set by the state.
On May 11, City Council Ordinance Subcommittee members Marlena Martins Stachowiak and Terrance Mercer approved an amendment to the ordinance pertaining to the maximum number of animals allowed at a kennel to follow state regulations. It was then approved by the full council, and will return for a second reading and final vote on May 25.
The amendment removes a capacity limit of 100 animals allowed during the day and 50 animals overnight. Members acknowledged that this particular ordinance really only affects one business, Friends of Toto dog daycare, located at 245 Esten Ave.
Friends of Toto co-owner Robert Wheeler, who brought the amendment request to the city, was in attendance at the committee meeting.
“The state issues regulations that specify how many dogs are allowed per square footage, or per the size of a particular facility,” Wheeler told members.
Friends of Toto has roughly 10,000 square feet of space for dogs between indoors and outdoor spaces and play areas. New space is currently under construction to expand into. Wheeler said they’re hoping to open this new additional space on July 1.
During the May 11 meeting, Wheeler explained that the city’s ordinance doesn’t make any specification or reference to the square footage of an organization or business. When the ordinance was put in place nearly a decade ago, Wheeler said, he suspected the limitation was set with the intent of controlling noise. With their business based in an industrial zone, and not a residential area, he said noise has been less of a concern and requested a change in the ordinance to allow his business to expand.
He said they anticipate being able to add another 60 dogs to their current daily capacity. The business also anticipates offering training services and self-wash bathing stations.
“This particular ordinance kind of bars me from doing that, so I would just ask the city to let me abide by the size requirements from the state. And obviously whatever zoning requirements there are for the city, which also include noise ordinances and all that kind stuff, I would need to be compliant with anyway,” Wheeler said
Mercer said expanding capacity makes sense, noting that Friends of Toto has the only currently operating kennel license in Pawtucket. Kennels, based on city zoning, are only allowed to operate in industrial zones.
When the ordinance was first created, City Clerk Richard Goldstein said, residents expressed concerns with noise impact and providing dogs with enough space to run around while at the kennel. An original ordinance was limited to a capacity of 50 animals for daytime care. This was then amended in 2018, doubling the limit for day care to 100, and increasing animals that could be kept overnight from 30 to 50.
With the latest amendment to base the capacity, Wheeler said Friends of Toto hopes to double their business capacity by accepting more animals. He and co-owner Bruce Butler first opened Friends of Toto in 2016. They took over the space at 245 Esten Ave., and upon opening said they benefited from the significant investment made by the owner of the former Ocean Dog Club, which operated at the address before closing.
