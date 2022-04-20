CENTRAL FALLS - Over 3,600 free bus rides have been taken out of Central Falls in just one month since the launch of a year-long pilot program was announced by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.
Cristy Raposo Perry, acting public information officer for RIPTA, confirmed that 3,600 trips had been taken between April 7 and the program launch on March 7, 2022. Being a year-long study, Raposo Perry said it is too early to fully assess the pilot program. Come the fall, she said, RIPTA “will have better data to conduct an in-depth analysis of the program’s success.”
RIPTA officials noted that Central Falls is an ideal test area because it covers a small geographic area but also has high population density. Throughout the year, RIPTA will monitor the effectiveness of the pilot program closely by conducting surveys, focus groups and analyzing travel trends. The results of this pilot will help RIPTA shape future policy and program initiatives.
The “Ride Free in Central Falls” pilot will offer free fare only for trips starting in Central Falls. Trips originating outside of Central Falls require riders to pay the full fare.
The program uses software to create a geofence, or virtual boundary, around the city of Central Falls. This software identifies when a passenger is boarding in Central Falls with a Wave smart card or mobile app – and it automatically knows to waive their fare.
According to an announcement for the Wave program, geofencing is of interest to RIPTA because it could open the door to targeted marketing partnerships that will increase use of public transportation. The technology could allow entities such as universities, business associations, or social service agencies to sponsor ridership in designated areas. For example, a city’s business district might decide to partner with RIPTA to offer free transportation within a certain area in order to make a retail area more accessible to customers.
The program is supported by grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s “Accelerating Innovative Mobility” initiative. This initiative supports the use of technologies to improve transit services and transportation options for the public. RIPTA was one of 25 recipients nationwide to receive this grant support.
In total, RIPTA received $244,000 in federal grant funding to partner with the city of Central Falls to test the effectiveness of using the geofencing technology to create targeted promotional partnerships. The city of Central Falls is contributing approximately $50,000 to the project and RIPTA is contributing $11,000. The project funding includes covering lost fare revenue for RIPTA.
“RIPTA is pleased to partner with Central Falls to test this new and evolving technology,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said during last month’s launch announcement.
U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee who worked to secure the federal grant funds, said “the free rides benefit customers and the ridership data better informs future transit policy, both in Rhode Island and nationally, with the goal of promoting targeted, effective ridership and economic development strategies.”
“We have many residents in our city that rely on public transportation, and I hope to see this RIPTA pilot program help ease the financial cost for our community relying on the bus daily,” Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said of the launch. “With easy access to RIPTA routes and now free starting rides in our city, I hope this also inspires other residents to take public transportation who don’t normally utilize RIPTA.”
To participate in the pilot program, Central Falls residents simply have to pick up a RIPTA Wave smart card at no charge, or they can download the Wave mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Wave smart cards will be available at the following locations:
- Central Falls City Hall, 580 Broad St., Central Falls, RI
- Central Falls Public Library, 205 Central St., Central Falls, RI
- McKenna Center, 115 Illinois St., Central Falls, RI
- Central Falls Housing Authority, 30 Washington St., Central Falls, RI
- Jenks Park Pediatrics, 577 Broad St., Central Falls, RI 02863
- Progreso Latino, 626 Broad St., Central Falls, RI
- RIC Workforce Development Hub, 934 Dexter St., Central Falls, RI
- Blackstone Valley Neighborhood Health Station, 1000 Broad St., Central Falls, RI
Launched in September 2020, Wave gives passengers the option of paying their bus fare with either a reloadable smart card or a new mobile app, and it is already being used by thousands of RIPTA customers. More details, including an instructional video, are available at RIPTA.com/wave/, or by visiting RIPTA.com/CentralFalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.