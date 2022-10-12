PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – There’s no shortage of spooky and “not too spooky” fun with local family-friendly activities planned through the remainder of the month. Here are some of them:
Not Too Spooky Storytime back at Pawtucket Library
Starting Oct. 16, the Pawtucket Public Library will be open from noon to 3:45 p.m. on Sundays. The library will host a “Not-Too-Spooky Storytime” event on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 401-725-3714, ext. 209, or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org. The family-friendly event will feature the stories, songs, and rhymes shared, followed by a simple monster craft activity. Children are welcome to wear costumes and bring their trick-or-treat bag.
Fairlawn Spooky Festival
Hosted by the city and City Councilor Marlena Stachowiak, the Fairlawn Spooky Festival will be held behind Greene Elementary on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. The evening will feature crafts, candy, face painting, food trucks, and more. Highlight events include a resident pumpkin contest, a kids costume contest, and a movie played on the field after dark. For more information, visit rebrand.ly/FairlawnSpookyFestival.
Hasbro Children’s Rehab & Blackstone Valley Community Health Host Trunk or Treat
Hasbro Children’s Rehab and Blackstone Valley Community Health Care (BVCHC) announce a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blackstone Valley Neighborhood Health Station, 1000 Broad St., Central Falls. Families must RSVP to Miranda Davis by Oct. 24 at mdavis10@lifespan.org or 401-871-6123. Children of all ages are welcome to the “fun and safe alternative to traditional door to door trick-or-treating.” The event will have healthy candy and goodies, and features live music and activities for children.
Blackstone Valley Community Health Care also will be hosting a vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. for families, COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, and the flu shots will be available. Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive a vaccine.
Fright Night
Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced that “Fright Night in the Park” is back and taking place at Slater Memorial Park.
The Haunted Tunnel takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings, continuing now through Oct. 29 at Daggett Farm within the park. Doors for the tunnel open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The cost for the tunnel is $10, regardless of age. The tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and above only.
Adjacent to the Looff Carousel and under the Slater Park Pavilion is the “family-friendly” “Pumpkins in the Park” displayed with jack-o-lanterns, a witch’s house and other surprises. This takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 8 through Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person for those age 12 or older. Those younger than 12 get in for free.
Pirates on the Blackstone
Pirates on the Blackstone is a theme boat ride from put on by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council at Central Falls Landing.
Running through Oct. 30, tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults. Visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/pirates/ for more.
