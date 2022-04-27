PAWTUCKET — The city has approved a purchase and sale agreement with Pawtucket Central Falls Development (PCFD) to establish affordable housing units with deed restrictions for up to 30 years on Owen and Beechwood avenues.
According to council member Michael Arujo, the developments will include an estimated 10 affordable housing units at no direct cost to the municipal taxpayer. This agreement was approved unanimously by both the full City Council on April 20, and the City Property Committee on April 6, 2022.
“We’re looking at this now, with no cost to municipal taxpayers, getting 10 affordable housing units, deed-restricted, for the benefit of some of our residents,” Araujo said earlier this month. “That’s fantastic news. I appreciate what the planning departments are doing; this is a great way to try and tackle and address so many housing issues that we have…”
In a letter to the City Council written March 21, 2022, Planning Director Bianca Policastro said the city had gone out for RFPs for two properties purchased with ARPA funds – 305 Owen Avenue and 160 Beechwood Avenue. According to this letter, PCFD will work with the city of Pawtucket’s HOME Program to develop both properties as affordable housing with deed restrictions for a period of 30 years. The project will create 15 housing units at 160 Beechwood Avenue, and at minimum 60 percent of the units at Beechwood Avenue would be affordable housing, or roughly nine units.
Pawtucket Community Development Program Manager Edward Soares also noted that the property could potentially be used for further future homeownership development, by breaking off a section of the large parking lot for separate development.
“We’re lacking a lot of affordable housing in the city, so we believe that theirs is the best proposal for Beechwood,” Soares said during an April 6 meeting.
The city originally purchased the surplus properties from the state of Rhode Island for development into affordable housing. Pawtucket Central Falls Development will reimburse the city for all costs associated with the purchase of the property from the state and the preparation for the sale.
According to the bid scoring sheets presented by Soares during the April 6 City Property Committee meeting, PCFD’s project financing for 160 Beechwood Avenue would cost roughly $400,000, while financing for 305 Owen Avenue would cost $210,000. Soares said PCFD is applying for federal funding to help with these projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.