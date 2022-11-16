PAWTUCKET – By a healthy margin, Pawtucket voters last week supported funding to develop a new high school on the site of McCoy Stadium.
The stadium has been vacant since the baseball team’s move to Worcester in 2019, and questions around what would become of the stadium have circulated since. Some residents bemoaned the loss of the historic stadium, home to the longest professional baseball game in history, but it appears a majority of voters are looking to the future after ballot question four was approved with 10,377 votes, or 79.1 percent, to 20.9 percent, or 2,736 votes, to reject.
The state-of-the-art high school envisioned for the property, unifying the west and east sides of the city by combining both Shea and Tolman, is now projected to become a reality, and McCoy will be knocked down to make way for the roughly 482,000-square-foot high school campus.
With their votes, residents approved $330 million in bonds for the construction, with more than four-fifths of that total set to be reimbursed by the state to the city. Ahead of the election, advocates for the bond said it was an unprecedented opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art high school with only limited dollars coming from local taxpayers.
Facilities Committee Chairperson Jay Charbonneau told The Breeze that “voters of Pawtucket have always supported education” and the “nearly 80 percent approval shows the residents’ belief in the work we are doing.”
“I think it helps when they are able to see the results like Potter-Burns, Nathanael Greene, and the new Henry J. Winters,” he said. “Such a large margin shows a clear mandate to get this unified high school built as quickly as possible.”
Like Charbonneau, School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube said “it is clear that the residents of Pawtucket see the importance of having a new high school in our city” and how “this new high school will benefit our students and community for years to come.”
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said the campus, which will incorporate learning opportunities in high need fields of study, areas of student interest, and that also includes spaces for collaborative and project-based learning, will have a significant impact on student engagement and achievement.
“We are grateful to the voters for approving the bond,” she said. “The students will have a state-of-the-art, 21st century learning environment with opportunities for increased programs for career or college preparedness.”
Charbonneau said nothing will happen until the city issues the bond. The district needs the funds to commence its stage one application to the Rhode Island Department of Education, and he noted that applications can only be submitted in February or September.
It will take several years before the new high school is up and operating.
“... The residents should understand that this is a five-year process,” Charbonneau said. “Stage one and stage two are likely to take a year alone to complete. The actual build is a three-year process. We will be able to provide a clearer timeline once we understand the bonding piece.”
While the district looks forward to the new building in time, there are repairs required at Shea and Tolman in the immediate future. The school board was scheduled to meet again Tuesday, Nov. 15, and the agenda included discussion and approval of emergency repairs at Shea. Charbonneau said the district was made aware of brickwork protruding from the exterior of Shea a few months ago, and there was concern of a potential safety hazard.
Charbonneau also noted that Shea is protected under a historic society deed. The district will still own the building after the unified high school is open, and it will still be for use as a school. Because of this, the district will continue to make more significant investments to Shea than Tolman while they focus on the unified school construction.
