PAWTUCKET – The impact on housing availability and affordability from the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to widen a persistent gap in housing affordability across the state.
While the state saw recovery from job losses incurred by the pandemic, Rhode Island’s affordability crisis only worsened throughout 2021, as it did nationally, according to the Housing Works RI 2022 Housing Factbook. HousingWorks RI Director Brenda Clement told The Breeze that more than one-third of Rhode Island residents are cost-burdened, putting them “one crisis away” from financial trouble and difficulty maintaining housing.
Approximately 67 percent of renter households across the state with incomes under $13,882 are cost burdened. Of these, more than 15,000 pay more than 50 percent of their income for housing costs.
Based on the 2021 median single family home prices, a household earning the state’s median income of $70,305 would not be able to buy a home affordably in any Rhode Island municipality.
Pawtucket and Central Falls were ranked as the top two most affordable municipalities for interested homebuyers, according to the 2022 Housing Factbook. The annual income needed to affordably purchase a median priced home in Pawtucket is approximately $77,004, while it is $77,968 in Central Falls.
Woonsocket comes in third for affordability to purchase a home with a median income of $84,089. North Providence was 10th on the list, with an average median income threshold of $92,077.
Based on the 2021 average two-bedroom apartment rent rates, a household earning the state median renter’s income of $38,339 could only affordably rent in one Rhode Island municipality, Burrillville where the annual income needed to affordably rent a two bedroom apartment is $37,160.
Woonsocket is the third most affordable for renting, with an annual income threshold of $48,160 to be affordable. Central Falls is fifth for renting with an affordable annual income threshold of $57,720, Pawtucket is sixth with $59,240, Lincoln is seventh with $62,160, and North Smithfield is ninth with $65,880.
Housing affordability and access has only gotten worse after the eviction moratorium was lifted in August 2021, Clement acknowledged. The rate of 2,185 non-payment evictions in Rhode Island filed through July 2022 resulted in a nearly 20 percent annual increase over the previous year.
According to Rhode Island’s Point-in-Time Count, from 2021 to 2022, the population of unsheltered and chronically homeless increased 105 percent, and adults experiencing homelessness increased 35 percent. For those facing eviction, the factbook notes, 93 percent of tenants do not have legal representation, while nearly all landlords do.
Another key finding from the 2022 Housing Factbook states that the 2021 median single family home price of $365,000 reflected a one-year increase of 14 percent, the highest single year increase since the last spike in prices between 2001 and 2004. Another problem, Clement said, is that the state “simply hasn’t been building enough.”
According to Clement, Rhode Island’s “peak building” period was back in the 1980s, and in the last 10 years there has only been a rough average of only 1,000 building permits being issued each year for housing development. This includes rehabilitation and repurposed development projects for housing.
