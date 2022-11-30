PAWTUCKET – The impact on housing availability and affordability from the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to widen a persistent gap in housing affordability across the state.

While the state saw recovery from job losses incurred by the pandemic, Rhode Island’s affordability crisis only worsened throughout 2021, as it did nationally, according to the Housing Works RI 2022 Housing Factbook. HousingWorks RI Director Brenda Clement told The Breeze that more than one-third of Rhode Island residents are cost-burdened, putting them “one crisis away” from financial trouble and difficulty maintaining housing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.