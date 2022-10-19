PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local city police departments have been awarded state funding to equip their officers with new body-worn cameras.
The Office of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, and state legislative leaders last week announced $16 million in grant awards for 42 local and state law enforcement agencies to equip approximately 1,773 frontline police officers with body-worn cameras. Police departments will purchase and operate the cameras, governed by a recently finalized statewide policy that sets comprehensive standards for the use of the cameras.
Pawtucket was awarded $875,000 for 100 body-worn cameras. Central Falls was awarded $280,000 for 32 body-worn cameras.
According to Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Anthony Roberson, his department engaged in a pilot program for the cameras several months ago. There isn’t an exact date for acquiring the equipment or funds, Roberson said, “but it’s expected to be relatively soon.”
“In an increasingly technological age, where judges, juries and the public expect to see the evidence on which they are to make decisions and render judgments, making body-worn cameras broadly available makes perfect sense,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in the grant announcement.
Gov. Dan McKee first signed legislation creating the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program to equip every frontline police officer with body-worn cameras in June 2021 and the state congressional delegation secured $1.5 million in federal funding at the end of that same year. Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, supt. of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety, said the cameras will add transparency, provide accountability, and "give a point-of-view perspective – to every police contact." He said he expects the cameras will improve trust between citizens and their police departments.
“Outfitting our Troopers and members of law enforcement with body-worn cameras is a key milestone as we work to address the issues that are challenges in policing today,” said Weaver.
Under the program, state and municipal police departments applied for grant funding to cover the projected cost of a camera and related hardware, software, and storage, and an agency’s significant administrative costs in operating body-worn cameras. All funding is to be used to operate body-worn cameras over a five-year period and awarded funds will only be distributed on a reimbursement basis, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.
“Getting this funding to our local police departments will have a swift impact on reform, transparency and the establishment of meaningful, effective oversight, as well as improving the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Every camera worn by an officer has the potential to defend justice and truth, and ultimately helps create the safer neighborhoods we all seek,” Sen. Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) said in the press announcement.
Additionally, under the Statewide Body-Worn Camera law, police departments receiving funds through the Program must certify that they have adopted the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Policy issued by the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Safety before any awarded grant funds will be disbursed. This requirement ensures that police departments statewide adopt model policies that protect constitutional rights, document critical interactions between law enforcement and members of the public, promote transparency, and build public trust in government.
