Mother Earth Wellness dispensary in Pawtucket was among the five facilities in the state to open its doors to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary co-owners, Joe Pakuris, left, and Eddy Keegan, right, welcome Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, center, to visit their dispensary at 125 Esten Ave., during the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary co-owner Joe Pakuris, left, gives state Rep. Scott Slater a tour of the retail facility at 125 Esten Ave., Pawtucket, during the first day of recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary in Pawtucket was among the five facilities in the state to open its doors to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary co-owners, Joe Pakuris, left, and Eddy Keegan, right, welcome Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, center, to visit their dispensary at 125 Esten Ave., during the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary co-owner Joe Pakuris, left, gives state Rep. Scott Slater a tour of the retail facility at 125 Esten Ave., Pawtucket, during the first day of recreational cannabis sales on Dec. 1.
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Mother Earth Wellness and Aura of RI dispensaries in Pawtucket and Central Falls were among five facilities in the state to open their doors on Dec. 1 to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales.
Opening early for the occasion, Pawtucket claimed the first recreational sale in the state at 5 a.m. and Karen Ballou, owner of Cultivating RI in West Warwick, was the lucky first customer. Ballou said she felt “privileged and honored” to make the first purchase.
Mother Earth Wellness dispensary co-owners Joe Pakuris and Eddy Keegan said they were thrilled to open their doors to the public after having serviced medical cannabis patients for the last few weeks. According to Pakuris, they served more than 2,000 patrons between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4. Of those, roughly 1,600 were recreational consumers.
“There was great energy,” Pakuris said after the weekend. “We heard from customers that when visiting other places they feel like cattle, being herded in and out, but here they feel safe, relaxed, and get to enjoy the experience.”
The Pawtucket dispensary owners said they look forward to providing continued access to medical patients while educating the recreational consumer market on the variety of products, desired effects, and methods of consumption.
Among those in attendance at the Pawtucket celebration were Mayor Donald Grebien, Sen. Joshua Miller, and Rep. Scott Slater, who sponsored and helped write the bill for recreational cannabis. Slater said it was a momentous day for Rhode Island dispensary owners as they could start to compete with Massachusetts recreational facilities that were “strategically” placed near state borders.
Slater said local cultivators have a lot of pride in their grow operations, and it’s an exciting time for them to start showcasing their products to a wider market. Keegan and Pakuris said their facility’s showroom is designed to highlight the variety of Rhode Island cultivators and their products, encouraging brand loyalty to in-state producers.
Colin Chabot, director of marketing for Aura of RI, said the dispensary at 1136 Lonsdale Ave. in Central Falls also saw a decent turnout for the first day of sales, and that continued throughout the weekend with special opening events and sales. Chabot emphasized the need to “peel away” consumers who have gotten into the habit of driving to dispensaries over the state line in Massachusetts. He said they were confident that by providing a focus on cannabis education and access to quality products from local cultivators, Aura and other dispensaries will shift consumer habits and retain regular customers.
Grebien said Pawtucket “was one of the initial communities that worked with the City Council to amend the Zoning Ordinance in 2018 allowing licensed cultivators and compassion centers by special use permits in the Industrial Open Zones,” which also requires a notification of all abutters within 200 feet of the property where the relief is being requested. He said the dispensary owners had followed protocols to create the “state-of-the-art facility” that will bring new tax revenue to the city.
The state charges Rhode Island’s 7-percent sales tax on retail sales, as well as a 10 percent cannabis excise tax, and a 3-percent local tax.
Located at 125 Esten Ave., Mother Earth Wellness Dispensary is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. While originally approved for shorter hours when they went before the Zoning Board for medical marijuana sales in 2020, Pakuris said they later went back to board and were approved for extended hours after being granted a license for recreational sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.