CENTRAL FALLS – With more than $2.5 million in federal funding, a section of the former Osram Sylvania factory in Central Falls will be turned into a dual residential and commercial space.

Congressman David Cicilline last week announced that all 15 of the Community Project Funding requests he advocated for were included in the spending bill passed by Congress – including projects in Pawtucket, Cumberland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.