Congressman David Cicilline last week announced that all 15 of the Community Project Funding requests he advocated for were included in the spending bill passed by Congress – including projects in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Cumberland, and North Smithfield.
Congressman David Cicilline last week announced that all 15 of the Community Project Funding requests he advocated for were included in the spending bill passed by Congress – including projects in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Cumberland, and North Smithfield.
CENTRAL FALLS – With more than $2.5 million in federal funding, a section of the former Osram Sylvania factory in Central Falls will be turned into a dual residential and commercial space.
Congressman David Cicilline last week announced that all 15 of the Community Project Funding requests he advocated for were included in the spending bill passed by Congress – including projects in Pawtucket, Cumberland.
Funding to Central Falls included $2,600,000 to support the development of 110 units of housing and commercial space at the Osram Sylvania site. According to the funding announcement, 36 of the new units will be affordable and market-rate housing.
“This will create jobs, drive economic development, and help alleviate housing shortages,” Cicilline said.
The funding had previously been approved by the House, but now will officially be passed onto the city of Central Falls for development work. Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller this fall said there was no formal project timeline, but the city had initiated conversations with potential developers with the intent to purchase a roughly two-acre portion of the site that abuts Broad Street for redevelopment.
The factory, which spans 12 acres and manufactured lighting products, closed in 2014 and 88 people lost their jobs as a result. Phoenix Investors LLC announced its purchase of the property at 1154-1159 Broad St. from LEDVANCE in 2020. In October 2021, it was reported that a Milwaukee commercial real estate firm planned to demolish part of the old factory to construct a new warehouse-distribution facility.
Progreso Latino Inc., a non-profit organization helping immigrants and Latino communities in Rhode Island, was also granted $3 million for a new facility to address growing needs. More space will support expanded demand for bilingual programs, including early education, adult education, workforce development, domestic violence prevention, and more.
Also benefiting from the federal funding is the city of Pawtucket which received $2 million to buy vacant or blighted properties to redevelop them into multi-family, owner occupied, first-time home buyer housing. Cicilline said this will provide much needed affordable housing “while increasing property values and making neighborhoods safer.” No properties of interest have been identified yet, but Mayor Donald Grebien said he was “thrilled” that the city will be receiving the federal funding to create more housing for Pawtucket residents.
“I understand just how crucial safe, affordable homes are to helping families succeed and making our community a better place,” Grebien said. “I look forward to working with housing advocates in our city and state on this important project.”
Cumberland will get $1.2 million to address chronic stormwater drainage issues it its largest industrial park to “protect infrastructure, prevent business disruption, and preserve water and environmental quality.”
North Smithfield will get $4 million to develop a full-service, multigenerational facility with an outdoor seating area and walking paths. Smithfield will get approximately $840,000 for a utility extension project to expand much needed municipal sewer and water infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.