PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting Pawtucket and Central Falls residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner Nov. 10.
“Now more than ever Rhode Islanders need a place for listening, reconnecting and inspiring constructive, civic and civil dialogue,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the foundation’s president and CEO in a news release. “Every voice in Rhode Island deserves to be heard. Grab a friend and join other engaged folks in your area for a free meal and positive discussion to highlight opportunities in your community and our state.”
The event will be held at Hope Artiste Village, 999 Main St., in Pawtucket from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Register at rifoundation.org/togetherri.
“We’ll offer people the chance to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style meals. Bring your ideas for improving your community and the local challenges you’d like to see addressed,” said Steinberg.
The final community get-together in the foundation’s food and friendship tour is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Ave. The local and statewide findings will be shared with participants and the public after the final session.
The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island, states their release. Working with generous and visionary donors, the foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants to organizations addressing the state’s most pressing issues and needs of diverse communities last year. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, says the release, the foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.