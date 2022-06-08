PAWTUCKET — The city of Pawtucket and the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture is set to host a major exhibit at the Cape Verdean Museum, which is moving to a new location at 617 Prospect St. in Pawtucket, in City Hall for a limited time.
The exhibit, “Cape Verdeans: Many Faces, One People” is open now through Aug. 31, 2022. Open hours for the exhibit are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Cape Verdean Museum invites everyone with an interest in art to attend the opening reception and celebrate the museum and the contributions of Cape Verdean Americans in Pawtucket. The opening reception will be held at Pawtucket City Hall, Friday, June 10 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., 137 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket.
“Home to a thriving arts community, Pawtucket is delighted to present this first-time exhibition of the Cape Verdean museum dedicated to celebrating the culture and heritage of Cape Verde,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien in a release. “We are so excited to have the Cape Verdean Museum here in Pawtucket and hope to continue to have this artistic representation in the future. As a city committed to art, design and innovation, we are delighted to be able to share the work from such a predominant community in the city. Bridging cultures, aesthetic worlds and ideas, the Cape Verdean Museum’s collection is both visually stunning and deeply rooted in history.”
“The newly refurbished Pawtucket City Hall Gallery will be reopening after closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish to thank state senators Sandra Cano and Meghan Kallman for sponsoring a legislative grant which enabled the gallery to refurbish the space with new signage and supplies,” stated Miriam Plitt, chairwoman of the city’s Advisory’s Commission on Arts and Culture. “As the city of the arts, the commission is showcasing Cape Verdean artistry.”
“The reception will include performances by musician Romeu Di Lurdis who is coming from Cape Verde to play in the U.S. for the first time to support the Cape Verdean American community,” stated Jose DaMoura, president of the Cape Verdean Museum.
For information on the exhibit, please contact dfigueroa@pawtucketri.com.
