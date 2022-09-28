PAWTUCKET – The city may move forward with the purchase of roughly 10 acres along the Pawtucket River without the acquisition being tied to the controversial replacement of Morley Field.
At the request of Planning Director Bianca Policastro, the City Council last week ultimately postponed any action, sending the topic to the city property subcommittee for further consideration. Before coming to this conclusion, the Sept. 21 meeting was filled with continued comments of disapproval about using the riverfront property to replace Morley Field. Councilor Clovis Gregor, who has voiced opposition to sale of Morley Field for months, continued to speak against the sale of Morley last week, receiving loud applause from the public.
Policastro this week encouraged the city to pursue purchasing the undeveloped land between Riverside Cemetery and Max Read Field in Council District 4 without tying it to the Morley Field stipulations. The 9.49-acre property, at 724 Pleasant St., would cost roughly $1.8 million. The Planning Commission voted on Sept. 20 to approve the purchase and sale agreement for 724 Pleasant St.. If the city doesn’t purchase the property, Policastro said, another buyer could scoop up the land for development beyond recreation and green space.
“Now this has become very public, it is out there in various media platforms that there is almost 10-plus acres of undeveloped, pristine riverside property in the city of Pawtucket,” she said. “There is the potential for another development to approach the riverside and purchase this land if the city does not.”
As Morley Field is potentially converted into parking for a planned new distribution center next door, where demolition of the former Microfibres mill facility has been ongoing, the city is required by federal standards to find a replacement recreation space. The athletic field is a designated public recreation facility developed in the late 1970s and partially funded by a National Park Service grant. To sell the five-acre property, the city is required to follow a recreation conversion process managed by the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, including developing a replacement recreation site that is of equal or greater size and equal or greater value than Morley Field.
Gregor and members of the public have said stripping his district of its largest green space, and replacing it with property outside of District 5, in a more “affluent” part of the city, is an example of “environmental racism.” The push to save Morley Field for recreation space in District 5 has received support from residents and newly elected legislators alike. Jennifer Stewart was recently elected to the House of Representatives District 59, which includes the Oak Hill and Woodlawn neighborhoods of Pawtucket, and Cherie Cruz won in House District 58. Both campaigned alongside Gregor in opposition to the Morley Field sale.
During a special meeting Sept. 19, Gregor brought the the sale of Morley Field to JK Equities LLC into questions, saying it was illegal because when the property was transferred to the city of Pawtucket in the 1970s, Lot 291 was gifted by Narragansett Wire Co. to be used by the city as an athletic field. He cited a state law prohibiting the sale of land gifted to the city for a particular use, which City Solicitor Frank Milos agreed could be an impediment to the potential sale. Milos said he would look into ways to move forward, including asking JK Equities about the viability, and interest, in purchasing just the single lot 309.
Council removes stipulation for Mangos, changes it for FabCity Cigar Lounge
In other business last week, the Pawtucket City Council voted to remove and reduce stipulations for Mangos Hookah Lounge and FabCity Cigar Lounge, which have been in place following repeated incidents. Mangos was required to have a detail officer at the establishment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays. A letter from Police Chief Tina Goncalves stated that no incidents of concern were reported at Mangos between July 1 and September, and supported removal of the stipulation.
At FabCity Cigar, two police detail officers have been required on weekend nights, Fridays and Saturdays, and any night before a state holiday, as well as on a state holiday. The council voted to reduce the stipulation to a single officer, to be reviewed in 60 days.
In January, Trequan Baker was arrested in the homicide of Qudus Kafo and shooting of Bruno Vaz outside Fab City, one of a number of incidents that led to disciplinary action against the Newport Avenue establishment.
