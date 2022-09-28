PAWTUCKET – The city may move forward with the purchase of roughly 10 acres along the Pawtucket River without the acquisition being tied to the controversial replacement of Morley Field.

At the request of Planning Director Bianca Policastro, the City Council last week ultimately postponed any action, sending the topic to the city property subcommittee for further consideration. Before coming to this conclusion, the Sept. 21 meeting was filled with continued comments of disapproval about using the riverfront property to replace Morley Field. Councilor Clovis Gregor, who has voiced opposition to sale of Morley Field for months, continued to speak against the sale of Morley last week, receiving loud applause from the public.

