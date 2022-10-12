PAWTUCKET – The City Council’s ordinance subcommittee is discussing the potential for limiting on-street parking in the city to no more than 48 hours.
No action was taken at the Oct. 5 meeting, and members will reconvene for potential votes on the matter at a future meeting.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said he has received numerous complaints and requested that the committee take up the matter of long-term on-street parking enforcement.
He noted that many residents in the city do not have driveways, and on-street parking is their only option. He acknowledged that they can’t reserve street parking for residents in front of their own properties, but took issue with people who leave vehicles parked on the street for extended periods.
“They’re covering their vehicles and just leaving it there for months at a time,” Wildenhain said.
While the city is limited in what it can do on restrictions for registered and operable vehicles, they may be able to enforce limiting parking for unregistered or inoperable vehicles, said officials. Councilor Terry Mercer said they would like to see “a bit more uniform enforcement” of parking on sidewalks, and on long-term parking. This issue doesn’t just apply to cars, and could be relevant to boat trailers or other such attachments, he noted.
Police officials attending the ordinance meeting said they respond to calls regarding abandoned cars, and “nine times out 10, they’re rectifiable.” Often vehicles will be moved by an owner, or if it is unregistered, it is eligible to be towed.
The ordinance committee also discussed an amendment increasing fines contained in a 1996 traffic ordinance to ban vehicles over 10,000 pounds from parking on any street within the confines of the city between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday through Saturday, as well as on Sundays and holidays. Mercer said he drafted the amendment after getting “complaint after complaint” from residents about large vehicles being parked on and blocking narrow streets. Such parking is already prohibited, but changes would increase enforcement. The amendment would increase fines to $150, from $50, for every day the violation continues.
A considered added provision states that vehicles remaining on the same street for more than 48 hours could be towed at the expense of the registered owner. One question city officials had was how this might affect residents who are unaware of the city ordinance and who bring a box truck home at the end of their work day. The committee ended up striking towing action from the proposed ordinance.
“When it comes to box trucks and things like that, I think it’s just people bringing their work truck home and not knowing (about the ordinance),” Mercer said.
