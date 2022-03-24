PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket City Council is following other municipalities in opposing a General Assembly bill taking away local authority on affordable housing efforts.
A bill was scheduled for hearing and consideration by the House Municipal Government & Housing Committee on Tuesday, March 22.
City Councilor Terry Mercer, who’s put a resolution opposing the legislation on the docket for consideration tonight, March 23, describes it as “an overstep on the part of the General Assembly on this” and saying it was “akin to a violation of U.S. constitutional states’ rights.”
“If a municipality is paying attention, this is really a bad road to go down, to be ceding or having swiped away, or usurped that most local of governance – zoning,” Mercer said on March 9, before saying he would propose a formal resolution.
Essentially, Mercer said, the proposed legislation would take zoning control away from the municipalities, leaving the Statehouse to dictate zoning for any city or town that has a population of 20,000 or more. The affordable housing legislation has also been criticized by other local communities. Mercer referenced resolutions from the town of Burrillville and the city of Woonsocket, which were written in similar opposition to the bills.
He said the legislation would prohibit single-family residential zoning in municipalities with populations over 20,000. The written resolution from the council states this would exacerbate density in an already densely populated city. The resolution goes on to state the city is “quite confident” in the abilities of its appointed Planning and Zoning Boards and elected officials “to establish reasonable zoning ordinances,” and their ability “to determine how best to expand affordable housing and reduce homelessness within its boundaries, without state interference.”
The resolution says bills “ignore the careful consideration given by municipalities to zoning and planning issues, especially their respective comprehensive plans, and seek to unilaterally and disrespectfully usurp the most local and most important of municipal governance.” It also encourages the General Assembly to “focus its efforts on issues of statewide impact and refrain from usurping and undermining municipal autonomy guaranteed through the Home Rule Amendment of the Rhode Island Constitution.”
Rep. Karen Alzate, of District 60, Pawtucket, who cosponsored the bill with Rep. Brianna Henries, of District 64, and David Morales, of District 7, told The Breeze she supported the bills because she wants to avoid only developing single family homes in pockets of the city. She also said she wanted to work against the “misconception around what kind of people renters are.” When discussing housing, people often think of low-income and working class people, but Alzate said the current housing crisis affects everybody.
“I supported it because it’s really important to make sure we don’t only create single family homes,” Alzate said. “I think that’s happened on the East Side … We want to be diligent and careful that we don’t only create single-family home communities and risk pricing people out.”
In their resolution, Woonsocket officials said the bill would further increase density in already densely populated communities, and mandate that those municipalities adopt zoning regulations from “middle housing” in single-family residential zones. They also say the bill would usurp the traditional zoning power of cities and towns to regulate, on a local level, the land use in their communities “and would overtax local communities’ availability to provide adequate public safety measures and other necessary municipal services.”
The resolution from the Burrillville Town Council, which was forwarded to every Rhode Island municipality and Burrillville’s legislators requesting their support in opposition, states Burrillville is one of the few municipalities to achieve the 10 percent low and moderate income housing goal. It goes on to describe the bill as a “flawed charade of solving an affordable housing problem, and calls the population threshold of 20,000 “absurd.”
Mercer said he hoped his fellow council members would understand why he felt the council should oppose House and Senate versions of the legislation. He’s also calling for a renewal of joint meetings between with council, mayor’s administration and local delegation in the Statehouse to make sure all parties are on the same page.
“I understand with COVID why it kind of went by the wayside, but this is now two legislative seasons where the dialogue is not necessarily happening the way it could have and used to in the past,” Mercer said. “If they could reinstitute that, I think it would be best for all parties.”
Alzate told The Breeze she agrees it would be beneficial to renew formal dialogue between all parties. She also said Rep. Henries, as the lead sponsor of the bill, has requested to meet with the Woonsocket City Council to discuss their resolution and opposition to the bill and would likely be open to meeting with Pawtucket.
Just a few months ago, in December 2021, Mayor Donald Grebien said the city is aiming to meet and exceed the state’s standard of 10 percent affordable housing, releasing the Pawtucket Affordable Housing Report for 2021-2022. As of December, the city’s percentage of deed-restricted affordable housing was 8.9 percent, counting all 30-year deed-restricted housing units as a percentage of total housing units.
According to HousingWorks RI’s 2020 Housing Fact Book, 38 percent of Pawtucket homeowners, and 48 percent of local renters, are cost burdened. Housing is considered affordable when it costs no more than 30 percent of one’s gross income, and a median-income household in Rhode Island would be approximately $1,421 per month. Over the last few months, Mercer said, Pawtucket has been “moving in the right direction” after purchasing and taking possession of surplus state properties to develop into affordable housing units.
This week, the council expected to review a recommendation from the Department of Planning and Redevelopment regarding bids for two properties purchased using ARPA funds and targeted for affordable housing. The recommendations are to accept a proposal from Pawtucket Central Falls Development (PCFD) to purchase 305 Owen Ave. and 160 Beechwood Ave. According to the letter, the PCFD will work with the Rhode Island Housing and the city of Pawtucket’s HOME Program to develop both properties as affordable housing with deed restrictions for 30 years.
