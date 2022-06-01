PAWTUCKET – With unanimous approval, the City Council last week granted first passage of Mayor Donald Grebien’s proposed 2022-2023 budget.
Grebien presented the budget proposal to the City Council during a May 25 meeting. Immediately following the mayor’s budget address, the Finance Committee and full City Council met to consider the budget. Ultimately, the council approved the first passage of the budget, as proposed, with a 9-0 vote.
The proposed budget will take effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. After another challenging year during the pandemic, the mayor said Pawtucket had “once again shown unwavering resilience and perseverance.”
More than 10 years ago, the mayor said, the city was facing a “different financial picture” with major deficits as the state was in the process of taking over the city’s finances. As the city continues to strive for financial stability, he thanked the council for their work with his administration to secure another zero-percent tax increase.
According to information provided by the mayor’s office, this year’s overall budget is increased by 4 percent, or approximately $5,701,564. The tax levy will rise by 1.3 percent, or approximately $1,357,440, but there is a zero percent increase to property taxpayers. The current tax rates, $16.58 for residential, and $29.02 for commercial properties, will stay the same.
Member Mark Wildenhain thanked his fellow council members and the administration for their work assembling the balanced budget with a zero percent tax increase. Given the current state of the economy, he said it was vital “to be mindful of the issues that have the greatest effect on the people that rely on us to run an effective and efficient government.”
“With prices rising everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store, we need to provide a reprieve for our residents from these additional increases,” Grebien said in his address.
The mayor said Pawtucket continues to make sure schools are a priority focus of the administration and council. Grebien said his budget includes continued funding of schools and increased school facilities investments, continued funding for public safety, and the continuation of major ongoing projects. Some major initiatives include wrapping up renovations at the Winters School, the start of Baldwin School renovations and the pursuit of additional bonding for construction of a unified high school.
“I think it’s important to know that this fall we will be asking voters who are out there today to assist us once again by providing a new state-of-the-art building for education, and to serve a combined high school campus,” Grebien said.
Other continuing goals for the city, he said, includes increasing public open space initiatives, and bringing existing parks and recreation facilities to the “high standards residents deserve.” Additionally, he said the city is in the process of hiring a new zoning director and intends to increase focus on zoning and code enforcement to maintain a high quality of life in local neighborhoods. Other initiatives moving forward include renovating and re-opening of Fire Station 1 with an additional garage bay, as well as development of a new public safety complex.
“... We look to a brighter future for our city, and continue working on our key priorities,” Grebien said. “Those include important economic development projects, such as the Tidewater project, the school improvements, development of the Apex site, and providing high quality services.”
Further initiatives include: Continuation of community-based and public safety events; the expansion of the Family Service Rhode Island Police Go Team; “quality of life” investments in parks and recreation facilities; development of the dog park at Vet’s park; continued road paving; full funding of pension ARC and continued contribution to the Other Post Employment Benefits trust fund.
Major revenue changes, as highlighted by the Mayor’s Office, include: a $500,000 reduction in school construction aid from the state, continuation of the car tax phase-out – $1.3 million less in tax collections and $1.3 million more in state aid; $1 million of growth in tax base; $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for revenue replacement; and $2.5 million from other sources.
Major expenditure changes include: a $500,000 increase in trash tipping fees at the State Landfill; a $350,000 increase in retiree benefits; an approximately $900,000 increase in school construction debt service and the need to account for $500,000 in loss in construction revenue; $200,000 in combined increase to Senior Center and library services; contractual salary increase of approximately $1 million; $800,000 in healthcare costs; $500,000 in increased fees; $250,000 in increased IT investments; and $600,000 in increased Fire and Police Department overtime.
“With a continued focus on development, balance on affordability and economic development overall, we are creating opportunities for our community in order to make this the best place to live and to work,” Grebien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.