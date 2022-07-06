PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket City Council will consider renewed proposals to change length of terms and add term limits for the city’s elected leaders tonight, July 6, after the proposals were passed without recommendation of support or opposition by the ordinance subcommittee on June 28.
The question on whether to adopt new term lengths and limits was passed to the full council without any opinion to be considered tonight at City Hall.
Councilor Terrence Mercer, head of the ordinance subcommittee, told The Breeze ahead of the ordinance committee meeting that he was still opposed to most of the proposed changes. During the subcommittee meeting on June 28, he said it was the ordinance subcommittee and Charter Review Commission’s responsibility, as well as that of the full committee’s on July 6, to “vet each of the questions, the need for those questions,” before they place the changes on the ballot for consideration by voters in November.
Before reviewing the proposals, Mercer told ordinance committee members his “expectation from the committee perspective” was to hear the proposals, but recommended they make a motion to send them all to the full council “without a recommendation one way or the other so we don’t feel a need tonight to go over it with a fine-toothed comb.”
One recommendation is to expand the Planning Commission from five members to seven members. State law states planning commissions must have at least five members, but the planning department requested this expansion, citing issues meeting a quorum, and the addition of two members will more regularly help them achieve their quorum and conduct city business.
“I don’t see anything earth-shattering about this, and I know they’ve been having trouble getting a quorum,” Mercer said. “We’ve got hopefully enough revitalization going on in the downtown area to acquire maybe two more heads…”
Another change potentially going to voters this fall would tie Pawtucket’s campaign contributions rules to state law and erase the requirement that donations be limited to one-fifth of what’s allowed in state law, at $1,000. Mercer has said he doesn’t know why Pawtucket has held a 20 percent cap, and he doesn’t really care either way on this one.
Dylan Conley, attorney advising the Charter Review Commission, said that there is, in his opinion, a strong legal argument based on the Pawtucket charter language that “a (political action committee) could give an individual candidate $1,000 but an individual person could only give them $200.” He said there was “not a ton of debate from the (commission),” and “conformity with state law seemed to be the commission’s interest.”
Another proposed change is to clean up the language in the charter to remove errors and incorporate more effective language. Conley explained this would be related to changing grammatical errors and ambiguous language around identification.
When they got to discussion on extending council term lengths, Mercer said he did not see the value in expanding terms, nor applying a term limit. If there is an experienced council member holding a seat that continues to be supported by voters, Mercer said voters shouldn’t have to elect a new representative.
He said he doesn’t mind running every two years, and would “rather see voters have a more frequent ability to determine whether they want me or anyone else.”
“I feel the same way about the mayor’s office, and I feel the same way about the council’s office, relative to expanding the terms and term limits,” Mercer said.
Mercer said he “could soften his stance” on the idea for a four-year term for mayor, which he acknowledged is a full-time job.
Mayor Donald Grebien, in a letter to the council dated June 16, said he supports the idea of moving to four-year terms, saying it’s time for voters to have the chance to decide. He opposed the proposal for term limits.
In a memo to the council, Charter Review Commission Chairperson Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin outlined the rationale for various recommendations, including four-year terms and a maximum of three terms, saying the commission felt any lengthening of terms should be tied to term limits.
