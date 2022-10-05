PAWTUCKET – The city intends to install new pedestrian crossing signage near Payne Park and parking set-backs in the vicinity of Hope Artiste Village following recent traffic studies.
The City Council last month raised concerns over traffic issues in District 5. Councilor Melissa DaRosa requested that the Department of Public Works conduct a traffic study in the area of Jefferson Avenue, Randall Street, and West Avenue between Payne Park and Moore Park to determine ways to slow traffic in the area.
Similarly, Councilor Clovis Gregor requested that the department look to add lines and signage on Warren Avenue at the intersection with Main Street near the Hope Artiste Village, to stop people from parking too close to the corner of Main Street. Gregor said this problem is exacerbated when there are events in this area.
In a letter submitted to the council ahead of an Oct. 5 meeting, Traffic Engineer Mike Burns said they intend to review the conditions of pedestrian crossing and other signage in the area of Moore Park, and will make updates as determined to be necessary.
In a previous letter to the council, Burns said the DPW intends to install pedestrian crossing signage on Randall Street at Jefferson Street and Washington Street. They will also redo other crossing signage in the vicinity of Payne Park.
“It is our intention to review the ‘playground and speed’ signage in the area and replace/install them as required,” Burns wrote to the council.
On the issue of multi-way stop installations, he said they are conducting “Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Device” studies of the area and will share more with the council once it is complete.
Regarding drivers parking too close to the corner of Warren Avenue and Main Street, Burns said that they “found many infractions on the city ordinances” in the vicinity of Hope Artiste Village, including parking within 20 feet of the corner or parking in a marked crossing. According to Burns, the DPW intends to install three parking set-backs on the west side of Main Street at Warren Avenue, as well as two parking set-backs on the east side of the intersection.
Additionally, at the request of DaRosa, Police Chief Tina Goncalves shared a letter with the council ahead of their Oct. 5 meeting regarding the city’s traffic trailers locations. According to Goncalves, there is a variable sign traffic trailer deployed in the area of Ridge Street and Raleigh Avenue based on a direct citizen complaint made to the chief. The other trailer is deployed in the area of 955 Central Ave. at the request of Councilor Mark Wildenhain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.