PAWTUCKET – The city intends to install new pedestrian crossing signage near Payne Park and parking set-backs in the vicinity of Hope Artiste Village following recent traffic studies.

The City Council last month raised concerns over traffic issues in District 5. Councilor Melissa DaRosa requested that the Department of Public Works conduct a traffic study in the area of Jefferson Avenue, Randall Street, and West Avenue between Payne Park and Moore Park to determine ways to slow traffic in the area.

