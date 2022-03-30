PAWTUCKET – The City Council is considering three options for redistricting local government districts in Pawtucket, with plans to have a recommendation in place prior to an April 6 public hearing.
The General Assembly has completed required statewide redistricting, and the Pawtucket Board of Canvassers has worked with a state redistricting consultant and provided some options to the City Council to review and finalize as required under the law. Though three options have been presented, only two appear to be in play.
“Growing up in Fairlawn, I see option A as a non-starter in many ways since it will shift much of the current 6th district from where it has been in the past,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “I look forward to the council’s consideration of options B and C as they work to determine the best way to represent and protect the residents and neighborhoods of Pawtucket.”
According to Council President David Moran, the due date for the city’s redistricting plan is April 15. A public hearing on the options for redistricting is scheduled for April 6, and a joint meeting of the full council and the Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee is scheduled for this Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
“The plan is to have a recommendation from the committee for the April 6 meeting, since everything has to be done by April 15,” Moran said during a March 23 council meeting.
The full council last week amended the ad hoc committee, which was formed in June 2021, by removing Councilor Mark Wildenhain and adding Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak alongside Terry Mercer and Moran. Moran explained the reason for this change was because “we’re talking about the entire city of Pawtucket.”
“And if I kept the three of us on there, it would be Districts 1, 2 and 3, which would really be just the east side of the city,” he said. “I think it’s important to have a representative from the west side of the city...”
Moran said he would appoint himself as chairperson of the ad hoc committee. Council members thanked Wildenhain for his time and work with the committee and his willingness to step aside.
Maps for the three recommended redistricting plans can be found at www.pawtucketri.org.
The maximum deviation between districts under the law is 10 percent, and the current deviation between District 3, at 11,798 residents, and District 6, at 13,529 residents, is 13.74 percent. If all six districts were equal — an impossibility — the optimum number of residents in each would be 12,601.
Option A is the least desirable option of three being proposed, according to officials, as it moves a large chunk of Fairlawn, including Nathanael Greene Elementary School, the city transfer station, and Veterans Memorial Park, from District 6 to District 5. Options B and C both maintain all of Fairlawn in District 6, with small differences in how they handle downtown.
“As a lifelong Fairlawn resident, I can’t support a redistricting that would cut our neighborhood in half,” said District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak. “For me, Option A is a nonstarter. I will do everything in my power to work collaboratively with my colleagues to come to a fair and equitable redistricting that keeps all of Fairlawn in the sixth district.”
Under both map options B and C, the maximum deviation between districts would be 2.75 percent, with every district in the mid-12,000 range. The average deviation between districts would be between 80 and 95 residents.
Proposed changes include a little more of downtown being placed into District 4, as well as a small piece of Broadway, around Burns Manor, being moved from District 2 into District 1. This would essentially move everything on the west side of Broadway into District 1, while everything on the east side would be in District 2.
The Prospect Heights housing complex would move from District 3 to District 4, due to the fact that local maps are supposed to go along with state redistricting maps, with consistency in representation. The complex has been in House District 62, and is moving to District 63 under state maps.
Another area that would shift would be the area around the Department of Public Works moving from District 2 to District 3. This would include Jenks Junior High School, Agnes Little Elementary School, and a largely industrial and land-heavy area, including a cemetery, and there aren’t a lot of voters here.
The overall Pawtucket population in the U.S. Census grew from about 71,000 to 75,604. When everything grows instead of one district growing disproportionately, maps don’t end up shifting all that much.
Opposition to state housing legislation
Moran, during the March 23 meeting, continued discussion regarding a resolution from the city in opposition of a General Assembly bill that he said would take away local authority on affordable housing efforts. He described the legislation relating to single family housing zoning as “over reaching” and said it would allow the Statehouse to dictate zoning for any city or town that has a population of 20,000 or more.
“Of 39 cities and towns, 19 or 20 of those, roughly half, have 20,000 or more,” Moran said. “This is the general assembly telling those municipalities that they must do something because they say so.”
He said he had spoken with elected leaders behind the bill package, including Sen. Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15, Pawtucket and North Providence, and Rep. Karen Alzate, of District 60 in Pawtucket, because he didn’t want them to be “blindsided” by the council’s opposition. Moran agreed that continued dialogue between the local council and state legislators would be beneficial for future legislation.
Councilor Alexis Schuette said that while “it is no secret I consider my politics to be pretty progressive” and she believes in the need for affordable housing, she agreed that this state legislation was “an overstep.” She said she agreed with the “spirit” of the legislation, but not “the letter” of the bills, and would support the resolution.
The council voted 9-0 to support the letter of resolution opposing the bills.
Recycling, compost management up for discussion
Also last week, the public works subcommittee discussed ways to mitigate recycling contamination and encourage proper waste management, including a potential composting program. Possible strategies include collaboration with local schools for recycling education and use of informational materials, flyers and stickers placed on residents’ recycling bins, showing acceptable and unacceptable materials. DPW Director David Clemente said the department is “micro-targeting” areas in the city that have repeatedly turned in contaminated materials.
“Bottom line, as we’ve acknowledged and said before, it really gets down to people taking recycling seriously and following what those rules are,” Clemente said.
Once contaminated materials are in the trucks “there’s no way to get it out,” Clemente said, because it is unsafe to have a worker try and remove materials from the truck-bed. He said the department was considering purchasing a machine that takes video of recycling loads and uses programming that identifies contaminated recyclables or unacceptable materials.
This story has been edited. A previous version included incorrect attribution for comments made by Pawtucket City Council President David Moran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.