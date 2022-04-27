PAWTUCKET – After completing a three-day intensive Girl’s Future Firefighter course, three young women are equipped with foundational skills and self-confidence to enter careers in public safety.
This year’s graduates include Tolman High School student Samura Poncett and Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts students Molly McCrone and Marielis Droz. Held at Pawtucket Fire Department Station 2, 385 Newport Ave., April 22 to 24, the Girl’s Future Firefighter camp was free for girls in grades 11 and 12, and was hosted by the city of Pawtucket and Pawtucket Fire Department.
“I am so proud of the three girls who completed this weekend’s Girl’s Future Firefighters Camp and showed their dedication by coming every day and learning new skills,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “I want to thank the organization for bringing this to our community along with the work of the School Committee and Department who worked with and engaged students to participate. I also want to thank the Pawtucket Fire Department and entire Public Safety team who helped to make this possible.”
The traveling program is run by Shelly Carter, a former Hartford fire captain, and is designed for young women between 13 and 18 years old to gain self-confidence and essential skills to enter careers in firefighting, emergency medical services and public safety. Started in 2016, some early members of the camp have graduated from school and gone on to start forging their own career paths in public safety across New England.
“We’re not trying to make girls firefighters if you will,” Carter said. “What we’re doing is giving them an opportunity to look into the lives of firefighters to have it be an option in their career path choices.”
Ricardo Pimentel, director of career and technical education and unified arts for Pawtucket schools, said the inspiration for Pawtucket to host this program came after Pawtucket School Committee member Joanne Bonollo asked the schools to look into the possibility of hosting such a program. The School Department is also looking to start further career and technical education programs at Tolman High School that would focus on firefighting, law enforcement and EMS services.
“And this tied in perfectly,” Pimentel said, of the program.
Nina Rawls, Pawtucket school grant coordinator, said female students were excited ahead of the program. When all was said and done, three young women completed the full course and participated in a graduation ceremony on Sunday, April 24.
According to Carter, the idea for the program came about after she was invited to speak to a group of young women in Hartford, Conn. She shared her initial plans for the future firefighter program with this group, and the camp grew from that moment on. Carter now travels across the region to lead the programs. In addition, she has a full-time job as the operations training manager for the division of emergency management and homeland security for the state of Connecticut, as well as working as an instructor for the Connecticut Fire Academy.
Over the the weekend, the young women from Pawtucket participated in team building and female empowerment activities, CPR and AED certification, EMS skill training and firefighter skills. Through the program, students “learn a little bit of all of it,” Carter said. They became familiar with fire fighting apparatus, wore full fire protective uniforms, learned to advance hose lines, throw ladders, conduct arson investigations with a mock trial, and learned fire code enforcement and how to file case reports.
Even if students don’t enter public safety careers, these skills can come in handy at any time. She shared the story of a former program participant whose home caught fire, and which Carter responded to as the fire investigator. The young woman remembered the lessons she learned in the Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp and helped clear the scene and guide parking when first responders arrived to the call.
As a woman who worked her way up the ladder in a predominantly male career, Carter, a black woman, said she is “still jumping hurdles” despite a 22 year career. She hopes the path will be clearer for young woman who are inspired by programs like her camp.
“I’m 22 years into this, and I still love the fire service, I’m still very much part of the fire service and emergency services,” Carter said. “There are not a lot of females in the fire service. In the United States, I believe we have about 90 to 95 percent males… in the state of Connecticut there are no black female captains which really is insane to me.”
Through her camp and other similar programs, Carter said women build confidence, leadership skills, and connections to help each other over any hurdles and on to success in any career.
“…It’s great to see these young women feel empowered, it’s great to see the message telling them you can do this,” Pimentel said.
“It’s about ensuring young ladies really understand they are capable, in the fire and emergency services sure, but how about in life,” Carter said. “You’re capable, you can command a room and have a presence. You can make command decisions about your life, your career, and who you are as a leader in your community.”
