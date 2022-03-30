PAWTUCKET – To combat a rise in student mental and behavioral health issues, state, city and school officials gathered last week to announce the launch of Let It Out, a mental health awareness campaign aimed at connecting students with trusted members of their school communities.
The “Let It Out” website, www.letitoutri.com, showcases teachers and faculty members from Rhode Island school communities who students can confide in, along with classroom activities, educator tool kits and other information resources to help students cope with mental health challenges. By encouraging students to reach out to trusted adults in their communities, the program also aims to break the stigma of mental health concerns.
“Many of us have had that one teacher that has changed our lives, and if you’re lucky you’ve had several,” Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “So we want to give our kids the opportunity to have that one teacher, that one counselor, someone to be really connected with so our students know that they’re not alone. That’s what this is all about...”
The mental health of young people has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Dan McKee said, and Let It Out aims to create a critical link for students to services and supportive school community members. According to Infante-Green, the Rhode Island Department of Education had been training about 7,000 teachers and staff since 2018, but the pandemic made the need for this program more urgent.
“It’s all about telling our students in Rhode Island that mental health is absolutely worth addressing,” McKee said during a launch event at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket. “We need to be of the mindset that it’s OK to take a time out. It’s OK to take a break for yourself.”
Speaking on March 24, officials said the “robust” mental health campaign addresses the needs of students by connecting them with trusted members of their school community and focused mental health service providers.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have people in my life who I’m able to let it out to,” said Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts senior Dylana Deignan, who served as emcee of the event. “It will provide that safe space and outlet for all students in Rhode Island to be able to let it out without fear of stigma or judgment.”
The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated stressors and mental health concerns statewide. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said studies show “anywhere between 50 to 80 percent of students who could benefit from mental health services do not receive them” and the campaign will provide “an essential forum to start talking about these very important health issues.”
“Awareness matters, and so do early detection and intervention strategies that can help foster resiliency in a student’s life,” Matos said.
According to a release from RIDE, one in five children, or 19 percent of children, between the ages of 6 and 17 has a diagnosable mental health condition. One in 10 children have a significant functional impairment.
“Students cannot perform at their best unless they are in a safe and supportive environment,” Infante-Green said. “To improve school culture and student outcomes in the wake of the pandemic, we must talk about mental health issues with students, help them cope, and equip educators with tools and training they need.”
Special Education Evaluation Team Leader Salvina Guarnieri said the campaign will “give a voice to someone who may have been afraid or unsure about mental health challenges they are facing,” and having these conversations with someone who is trusted and supportive can make a difference.
With the campaign, schools across the state will take steps to improve the social-emotional and academic support for students. Pawtucket Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said the campaign represents a “much larger integrated tiered system of support” for children and their families.
“Alone, no agency can meet the ever-changing needs across our state, we are stronger together,” McWilliams said.
“Increasing awareness of mental health matters and addressing those in school age is so important and I am grateful for Pawtucket to be a part of this program,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said.
