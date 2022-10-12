Clovis Gregor
Clovis Gregor, right, a member of the Pawtucket City Council, speaks at a rally outside Morley Field in Pawtucket on Sept. 3, saying this is the only green space in District 5, and children living there have no place to play. With him is Jennifer Stewart, who won the state representative race for the 59th District last month.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.

While Councilor Clovis Gregor was supportive of purchasing the $1.8 million riverfront property, he said he did not want the purchase to be the “death knell” for Morley Field in his district. Based on the resolution, the city could still use the land to meet the requirements for the sale of one or two lots that comprise Morley Field. The roughly five-acre Morley Field is planned to be sold to JK Equities LLC to turn the facility into a parking lot for its distribution warehouse.

