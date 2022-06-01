PAWTUCKET — After 19 years in education, Pawtucket’s 2022 Teacher of the Year said she is honored to be recognized among her team of teachers and leaders who “are all in it together.”
Students and faculty surprised Sherrie Belanger with the district Teacher of the Year award on May 24, 2022 for “being such a powerful thread of Shea’s tapestry.” Speaking with The Breeze this past Friday, Belanger said she was genuinely shocked to see her family, Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams and Shea Principal Dr. Jacqueline Ash walking into her classroom for the announcement.
“As superintendent, it is an honor and privilege to have such dedicated and talented professionals serving our Pawtucket students and families.” McWilliams said of Belanger.
Belanger grew up in Pawtucket and is a current resident of Cumberland. She is an instructor of math and computer science at the Charles E. Shea High School. She has been with the school since 2003 – nearly her entire career aside from one year at Samuel Slater Middle School right out of Rhode Island College.
Belanger said she was honored to be recognized for her hard work, and said her dedication to the school and district has been driven by her love for the student body.
“I guess it just shows me that I’ve done the right thing and that people recognize that being a teacher is not just having vacations and being done at 2:30. We’re there for the kids,” she said of the award.
Part of what makes these Shea students and faculty so amazing, Belanger said, is the way the diverse collection of students comes together as one big school family to lead community projects and events. She referred to the recent Shea Fashion Show as an example of student leadership and tenacity.
“They are absolutely some of the most amazing people I have ever met,” she said of the students. “Just as much as the kids are in it together for each other — the faculty and the administrators are in it together, for each other.”
As a winner of the district award, Belanger will receive a $1,000 prize and is nominated for the State Teacher of the Year.
Shea Principal Dr. Jacqueline Ash said Belanger is “a soft-spoken and well-listened to advocate for our students and her content area” and dubbed her “enthusiasm, love, and passion for teaching math and her students” as exemplary.
“I first met Sherrie when I was the assistant principal at Shea, and she was at the beginning of her career,” Ash recalled. “I was impressed back then and was not surprised when I returned to Shea that she continued to remain current with the latest instructional strategies and technologies. Sherrie has strong academic expectations and shows her students every day that she believes they can succeed. She can reach troubled or struggling students with profound empathy and compassion coupled with complete professionalism.”
