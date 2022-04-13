PAWTUCKET — Even while living and traveling around the globe, Pawtucket native Kassondra Cloos said she has always found her heart wandering back to the small state, and the even smaller city, where she grew up.
Knowing she is not alone in her love and longing for Rhode Island, Cloos has launched Downcity Ink – a free digital literary journal and newsletter for writers and readers to share stories about their connections to the Ocean State. Published monthly, Cloos said they are looking for submissions of various non-fiction writings, from humorous to more introspective personal essays, written by Rhode Islanders.
“Downcity Ink is a place for Rhode Islanders (current and former ones) to speak in the language of locals that we rarely hear beyond the state’s borders,” Cloos said.
Cloos grew up in Pawtucket, with her parents’ home located three miles from the Providence city line. She has spent years traveling abroad, with her childhood bedroom as a “homebase in between expeditions.” No matter how far she travels, she says she always finds herself talking to strangers abroad about the quirks of the Ocean State.
It’s not just proximity to family that makes Cloos want to keep her home base here in Rhode Island. She attended La Salle Academy, Class of ‘09, and after moving away for college at Elon University in North Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in journalism in 2013, Cloos quickly began to miss home. Today, after years of traveling the world, she says there is still no other place that brings her the same sense of ease as Rhode Island, and she dreams of one day owning a house in Providence where she can walk the historic city streets of the east side or take in the sunrise over downtown.
“I’ve made a lot of ‘homes’ around the world, and some feel more like home than other places, but Rhode Island will always be ‘home-home’,” Cloos said.
The first contributed piece of writing featured in the Downcity Ink is “The 2571-mile Ache” written by Molly Savard, a Rhode Island native residing in Los Angeles, CA. The personal essay draws on the universal feeling of longing for home that one feels after time away.
The second issue of the digital literary journal will go live on May 4 — Rhode Island Independence Day. While still getting started, Downcity Ink will grow as a collection of essays and non-fiction creative writing, “inside jokes, humor and maybe a few daydreams about what to do with the Superman building,” Cloos says. One rule? All submitted writing must be “about Rhode Island, by Rhode Islanders, for Rhode Islanders.”
“I’m a professional travel writer, and while I love adventuring far from home in places that look absolutely nothing like it, there’s little that brings me more satisfaction than publishing a piece about Rhode Island, or reading one someone else has written about it,” she writes in an introductory piece on Downcity Ink.
The idea for Downcity Ink came to her while working around Providence in January when she was working from the What Cheer Writers Club on Westminster Street, “and daydreaming about having an office at the top of the Superman Building.” Now that it has launched, Cloos said she looks forward to growing Downcity Ink as a place for “anyone who’s ever felt the high of talking about Rhode Island outside of Rhode Island” to share their stories.
Cloos has worked as a freelance travel writer for The Denver Post, the Travel Channel, Outside Magazine, Backpack Magazine, HGTV and more. While her career has been forged writing about other places, she said she has “not so secretly” always wanted to write about her home state.
The more time spent away from Pawtucket, “the fonder I am of the little corner of the world that raised me,” she said.
The literary journal and newsletter is free for readers, and interested persons can sign up to have the newsletter sent straight to their email inbox. Contributed writers will be paid for their submissions.
To inquire about submissions, email downcityink@gmail.com. Submissions should be included as a Google Doc or Word file. Include your name, and a short note explaining your connection to Rhode Island. For more information, and to read already published pieces, visit https://downcityink.substack.com/.
