PAWTUCKET — The City Council is expected to approve a new map for local government districts in Pawtucket, decreasing deviation between districts by roughly 11 percent.
The city’s Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee voiced for Map C, one of four proposed options for a new redistricting plan. A second, affirming vote will be needed by the full city council during an upcoming April 20 meeting.
This decision will conclude discussions that have carried through multiple full council and Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee sessions. Before giving approval, council members heard a brief presentation from Priti Mathur of ARC Bridge Consulting. Most of the changes in the new mapping are made as a result of new congressional and state senate district mapping.
“These districts determine how communities are represented at the local, state and federal levels,” Mathur said.
The redistricting process is required every 10 years in accordance with the U.S. Census, which tracked a growth in the Pawtucket population from about 71,000 in 2010 to 75,604 in the 2020 census. The maximum allowed deviation between the largest and smallest district under the law is 10 percent. The current deviation between District 3, at 11,798 residents, and District 6, at 13,529 residents, is 13.74 percent.
“We looked at the data and we saw here that District 3 had 803 short of the ideal population,” Mathur told council members.
Having as equal a number of residents in each district as possible assures equitable representation on the City Council. City District 1 is represented by Council President David P. Moran, District 2 by Mark J. Wildenhain, District 3 by Terrence E. Mercer, District 4 by Alexis C. Schuette, District 5 by Clovis C. Gregor and District 6 by Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
Under Map C, the maximum deviation between districts would be decreased to 2.75 percent, with every district in the mid-12,000 range. The goal is to maintain a balanced number of residents in each district. Ideally, each district would have an equal number of 12,601 residents, but this is an impossibility. In reality, the deviation between districts based on Map C will be between 80 and 95 residents.
Proposed changes include a little more of downtown being placed into District 4, as well as a small piece of Broadway, around Burns Manor, being moved from District 2 into District 1. This would essentially move everything on the west side of Broadway into District 1, while everything on the east side would be in District 2.
Another area that would shift would be the area around the Department of Public Works, moving from District 2 to District 3. This would include Jenks Junior High School, Agnes Little Elementary School, and a largely industrial and land-heavy area, including a cemetery, and there aren’t a lot of voters here.
The Prospect Heights housing complex would move from District 3 to District 4, due to the fact that local maps are supposed to go along with state redistricting maps, with consistency in representation. The complex has been in House District 62, and is moving to District 63 under state maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.