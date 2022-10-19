PAWTUCKET – Officials invite residents to The Guild to view the premiere of a video highlighting the city’s array of breweries and distilleries.
Pawtucket’s Office of Economic Development will host the launch party at The Guild, 461 Main St, tonight, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public, and there is no RSVP or admittance fee required to attend.
Anthony Herbert, senior planner in the Pawtucket Planning and Redevelopment Department, said the city “is often referred to as the unofficial brewing capital of Rhode Island given that we have the highest concentration of breweries of any community in the state.” In addition to its four breweries, he said, Pawtucket is also becoming a hub for the local distilling industry as two distilleries have opened in recent years.
“The growth and success we are seeing in the brewing and distilling industry is something we are very proud of; more than that, it is a symbol of Pawtucket’s ongoing economic revitalization,” Herbert said. “This industry has made Pawtucket its home and is one which generates tourism and brings visitors into our community to experience what Pawtucket has to offer the region.”
Ahead of the premiere of the video, Wednesday’s event will feature a speaking segment from Mayor Donald Grebien, Commerce Director Sandra Cano, and representatives from Pawtucket’s breweries and distilleries, including The Guild, Crooked Current, Foolproof; Smug Brewing, White Dog Distillery, and Rhode Island Spirits.
The city partnered with Luminous Creative Agency to create the new marketing campaign video highlighting Pawtucket’s four breweries and two distilleries. Crews filmed across the city this summer. The video campaign “is designed to build greater regional awareness of Pawtucket’s breweries and distilleries scene, one of the most vibrant in New England, and to drive new visitors to experience these unique destinations.”
A meeting was held with the six brewery and distillery owners in April. Herbert said city officials and production team members discussed how to go about creating the promotional video and what to include. Filming began in early summer of this year. The promotional video includes content from each brewery and distillery in Pawtucket and highlights why Pawtucket is an attractive place to do business.
“The City Commerce Department looks forward to continuing to promote this industry as we launch this new marketing campaign,” he said.
Later this month, the Association of Marketing Professionals-RI (will host an OctoberFest event. The Guild Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jeremy Duffy. The event will be held at The Guild on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Duffy will speak about the growth of craft beer in Rhode Island and how it has become a significant player in the hospitality industry. There will be time for networking, sampling the finest in craft brews and learning about the brewing process. Additionally, guests can try their hand at trivia for fun and prizes immediately following the event.
The Association of Marketing Professionals of RI is an engaged community of marketing professionals, communications practitioners, and student members who are committed to learn, connect and grow their businesses and organizations.
