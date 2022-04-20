PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee has amended the last day for its 2022-2023 school year calendar, with a potential final day of June 20, 2023.
The school board last month approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar, with the first day of school for students on Aug. 31, 2022. However, after the calendar was approved, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said during an April 12 School Committee meeting, “it was noted that there was a miscalculation of the total number of days, so the calendar needed to be revised.”
The final school day of the year will now fall on June 20, 2023. This would be the last day of school without any snow or make-up days. Should the school use snow days, or have other reasons to use a make-up day, the calendar has built in days to extend the year as needed between June 21 to 27, 2023.
“If we don’t need to use them, the last day of school is the 20th,” School Committee Chair Erin Dube said.
Based on the approved calendar, April vacation for Pawtucket schools will be the third week of the month in 2023. While the state calendar will place April vacation during the second week of the month next year, Dube and McWilliams both noted April vacation has traditionally been the third week of the month, as is the case for the current 2021-2022 school year.
McWilliams also said keeping April vacation on the third week for the 2022-2023 year would leave more time between February and April break for academic progress.
School Committee members also briefly discussed changing meeting start times from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Further discussion and an official decision on this change is expected at the board’s next work session on April 28.
