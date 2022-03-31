PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee last week voted in favor of a unified high school, and will voice this recommendation in a letter to the city council.
The decision was made with a 4-2 vote during a March 24 meeting of the school committee. Opposing members included Joseph Knight and Kimberly Grant, while Gerard Charbonneau was absent from the vote. A motion by Knight to reconsider the item at the next meeting failed with the same 4-2 voting lines.
Conversations regarding the unified high school have been ongoing for months now, and the idea was previously met with opposition by members of the Jacqueline M.. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts community. Members in February sought input from the community before moving forward.
After some discussion last week, Deputy Chairman Robert Moreno made a motion, seconded by members Joanne Bonnollo and Stephen Larbi, to express support for the unified high school and to write a letter voicing this decision to the City Council. The motion ultimately passed, but not without questioning.
“... I think in theory the unified high school is a good idea, but I don’t know if Pawtucket’s really ready for it yet,” Grant said. “I just don’t know if we’re ready for this yet. If we had more time, and I could get more answers, I would feel so much better, but at this time I cannot support this.”
“... This has been voted down by this school committee four times previously,” Knight said.
Additionally, he said, the committee has already authorized money for renovations at Charles E. Shea Sr. High School, and he expressed concern with the ability to complete the unified high school project in a two-year window to retain supporting grant money. The school board previously received a two-year extend extension on a $100 million grant last year after members faced too many questions to answer in a short time frame.
“So we’re talking about approximately a five-year process,” Derek Osterman, of Colliers International, said on March 24.
According to Osterman, the fastest the committee could submit for stage one of a construction program would be September, which means the fastest they could submit for stage two would be next February. This would allow them to achieve approval “likely” in May 2023. They would then need approximately another year of design and two to three years of construction.
“... You will know relatively quickly whether or not the legislature is going to get on board and allow you to go to the voters,” Osterman said. “And I would agree then you have the other time clock which is the existing $100 million you would need to act on…”
Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement this week that the administration “would like to thank the School Committee members who voted in favor of non-binding support for the combined high school. We truly appreciate them placing the needs of our students above all else as we look to provide our high schoolers with the learning environment that they need and deserve.”
The Pawtucket School Committee Ad-Hoc Subcommittee to Study High School Academic Complex, chaired by Mr. Jay Charbonneau, was preivously in unanimous support of the concept of a new, state-of-the-art High School and CTE campus, said Grebien.
The mayor and City Council have stated on a number of occasions that we have an opportunity to provide a vibrant campus for learning, career exploration, athletics, and community activities for our city,” he said.
The school board last week also approved a calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school for students will be Aug. 31. The last day, with make-up days for emergency or snow days, would be June 15. These fall in line with the state calendar, except for April vacation which will be the third week of the month.
