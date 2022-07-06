PAWTUCKET – A change in formulas for state funding allocations may see another $3.25 million delivered to the Pawtucket School Department.
The School Committee had previously approved a fiscal year 2023 budget with roughly $1,297,349 increase in city appropriation. On the final day of the fiscal year, June 30, the committee amended the budget to $134,275,265.
The school district had 30 days from the approval of the city budget on June 7, to approve its own budget. During a meeting on June 30, Chief Financial Officer Melissa Devine said she just learned on June 27 that there was an additional $3,254,100 in state aid available to the Pawtucket School Department.
Back in April, the school board voted unanimously to approve a $132,326,514 budget, an increase from $131,114,497 the previous year. This additional $3.2 million in state money, Devine said, comes “from a one-time add” after a change in the formula for funding.
“... What had happened was when they calculated the formula, what they were doing is reverting back to the highest of the last three years for enrollment for poverty funding,” Devine said. “And then in addition, the state share ratio, which is a percentage on how you calculate the funding formula, they had gone back to the highest which was .803 (percent).”
Based on enrollment, poverty membership and other factors, Devine said they were given the $3.25 million. However, she said it is likely the district will not receive this money immediately and the total sum could be recalculated before they do.
“Keep in mind, if that is not given to us next year, which it will probably not be, depending on demographics and how we figure that state share ratio fluctuates when they calculate each year,” Devine said.
If district enrollment or poverty numbers decline for the FY24 year, she explained, then the allocation may fluctuate and the district may not get the full $3.25 million in additional state money.
Among other changes was the approved earmarking of roughly $50,000 for general groundskeeping work, and an added $36,494 to an existing $26,000 for district officer furniture purchases.
Devine explained that an expense of $235,349 was related to an increase in charter numbers after East Providence had taken more students than the district had planned for. Plus there was a recalculation of cost per pupil to send students to CTE programs.
Another small add to the budget was a $350 expense for an Amazon Prime subscription. Devine said she was initially uninterested in this subscription, but learned the offer gets the district free shipping for all items on Amazon Prime. She said the district spent roughly $11,000 on shipping just last year, and the $350 investment will lead to an overall cost savings.
Devine also presented increases in overtime and substitute pay. The School District had previously set new, higher substitute teacher pay rates when they had trouble finding teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this rate was set to expire for September of the coming school year. However, Devine encouraged the district to continue the pay rate as schools across the state are still struggling to find substitute teachers. This would bring the cost for substitute pay and overtime to roughly $1,206,670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.