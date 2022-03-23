PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket school families will soon have access to multilingual rent relief assistance programs thanks to a new partnership with Rhode Island Housing.
The program received unanimous support from the Pawtucket School Committee on March 15. Committee members explained that the memorandum of understanding between the School Department and R.I. Housing was helmed by member Jay Charbonneau and Pawtucket School Program Manager Emily Mallozzi.
“I think this demonstrates the value of a community school,” Charbonneau said during that meeting.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said that when school board members first heard about the rent relief programs, and learned that many families were not aware of their existence, she and others took it upon themselves to learn more about what could be done for families. Charbonneau said the memorandum of understanding would bring a workshop to the school for families to get help filling out forms to apply for rent relief.
Mallozzi said RI Housing fully embraced Charbonneau’s idea to bring application assistance to the school district, and Charbonneau thanked Mallozzi for her help establishing the weekly workshop.
"Housing is a basic need, necessary for family stability and health," Mallozzi said in an email to the Breeze. "Students need safe, affordable housing as a foundation to be able to reach their full potential academically. Partnering with RI Housing and Family Service of RI to expand outreach for the RentReliefRI program is a way our school department can help Pawtucket families access this available resource and support the community. The well-being of Pawtucket families is a collaborative effort and our school department is proud to be serving our community in this way."
According to Charbonneau, the program will be paid for using money from the CARES act. Starting March 23, a bilingual Family Service of RI staff, trained in RentReliefRI, will hold “office hours” from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. each Wednesday in the Pawtucket School Department Administration Building at 286 Main Street. They will be available for families to drop in or visit by appointment.
“The State has allocated somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million for rent relief Statewide,” he wrote to the Breeze. “I just figured our families could benefit from “workshop” on how to properly fill out applications, check on qualifying conditions, and get general information up to and including help filling out the form. It’s about wrap around services and helping where we can.”
According to Charbonneau, the Rhode Island Rent Relief program will be shared through a multilingual, district wide promotion with all content created and paid for by R.I. Housing. This will include digital social media posts, newsletter articles, as well as phone and email blasts. Hard copy flyers will be distributed to schools.
In his email, Charbonneau explained that the program will offer virtual, multilingual recorded information sessions and training for parents, guardians and community members. Information will be linked through the School Department website. Training will also be provided to administration, staff and school social workers to familiarize themselves with resources to refer families.
Additionally, bilingual staff from R.I. Housing will hold weekly office hours at the Providence School Department administration building. There will be application assistance, open phone lines and availability for in person appointments or drop-in meetings. Office hours will be advertised on promotional materials. Staff for the program will be employed through Family Services of Rhode Island, funded and trained by R.I. Housing.
Members on March 15 unanimously voted in support of the program. Chairwoman Erin Dube said she was happy that the schools will be helping families to better access rent support that they may need.
“I really do commend everyone who was involved in this, because there’s a lot of programs out there to help our families, but it can be cumbersome to navigate the paperwork, complete the paperwork and to even know what’s out there,” Dube said after the committee cast their vote of support on March 15. “This is something that I think is just really going to be helpful for our families…”
