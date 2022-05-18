PAWTUCKET – During the new paving season, Pawtucket is expected to reach 73 percent of city streets since a modern paving program began in 2011.
Speaking during a Pawtucket city finance subcommittee meeting on May 11, Public Works Director David Clemente said the department conducts a road assessment every couple of years. After this paving season, the city will have roughly $2 million left on a $5 million bond approved in 2018. The city finance committee voted in support of bond legislation for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025, which included another $3 million bond for paving.
While the city is using the same engineering firm as past years, Clemente said this year’s road assessment study will be “substantially different” than in the past. He said this year’s study will use LiDAR laser technology to scan roads to create a 3D image of the surface to detect depressions, dips, ruts, bumps and cracks.
The last assessment rated more than half the streets at a score of 85 or above, Clemente said. With this latest assessment, he said, they will not just be getting a rating on the streets, but they will also receive recommendations for whether road segments could be simply maintained instead of being replaced.
“We’ve always looked at it as replace, replace, replace,” Clemente said. “We’re going to be looking at it as ‘what do I need to replace, and what do I need to maintain’ — because I can maintain for like six cents on the dollar versus replace.”
Streets rated at 85 and above, he said, could be treated with aggressive crack sealing for a lesser cost. This process is “exponentially” cheaper and expands the longevity of these streets, he said.
The following are the streets slated for the spring 2022 paving season:
• Grosvenor Avenue from Power Road to Dora Street
• Oriole Avenue from Power Road to Acorn
• Mabel Street from Weeden Street to Morris Avenue
• Weeden Street from Power Road to the Lincoln town line
• Anthony Avenue from West Avenue to Pawtucket Avenue
• Pleasant Street from Cleveland to Wilcox Avenue
• George Street south bound from Grace Street to Randall Street
• North Union Street from High Street to Summer Street
• Broadway from Underwood Street to Walcott Street
• Cottage Street from Orchard Street to just before Exchange St. Bridge
• Walcott Street from Underwood Street to South Ben Street
• Walcott Street from George Bennet Highway to Bloomfield Street
• Warwick Road from Grand Avenue to Windsor Road
• Pullen Avenue from Grand Avenue to Newport Avenue
• Lindesta Road from Orient Avenue to Daggett Avenue
• Bucklin Street from Norris Street to Cottage Street
• Cameron Street from Cottage Street to Norris Street
• Cameron Street from Tweed Street to Newport Avenue
• Harris Street from Newport Avenue to Tweed Street
• Roosevelt Ave from East Pawtucket Industrial Highway to Broadway
• Freight Street from Japonica Street to Mavis Street
• Cottage Street from Grand Avenue to the Attleboro line
• Paulhus Court from Martin Street to the end of the cul-de-sac
• Chestnut Street from Prospect Street to School Street
• Alexander McGregor Road from Armistice Boulevard to Naushon Road
• Anawan Road from Massasoit Avenue to Narragansett Avenue
The list for the next season of paving starting in the fall is still being finalized at this time.
The city completed 3.2 miles of paving last fall and is expected to complete another 4.4 miles this spring. The city has repaved a total of 130.6 miles, or 73 percent of the city streets, since Mayor Donald Grebien first took office in 2011.
In 2013, Grebien’s administration commissioned an expert analysis of all local roadways to create a new repaving system based on a complex rating system for condition, rather than the somewhat random system previously in place. With the new system in place, officials rejected special requests for repaving in favor of deeper analysis. At its start, the mayor said this new system was meant to give residents confidence that the worst roads would be repaved first, taking any politics out of the process based on who’s asking for a street to be repaved.
