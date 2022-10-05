PAWTUCKET – According to a recent student progress report, the Pawtucket School District is moving back toward pre-pandemic student achievement levels.

The School Committee last week received an update on the district’s progress from representatives of i-Ready, an online program for reading and mathematics assessment. According to Supt. Dr. Cheryl McWilliams at a Sept. 29 meeting, the district measured progress based on expectations for student performance at each grade level.

