PAWTUCKET – According to a recent student progress report, the Pawtucket School District is moving back toward pre-pandemic student achievement levels.
The School Committee last week received an update on the district’s progress from representatives of i-Ready, an online program for reading and mathematics assessment. According to Supt. Dr. Cheryl McWilliams at a Sept. 29 meeting, the district measured progress based on expectations for student performance at each grade level.
“At the beginning of the school year we developed a baseline for where students are at, and then we’ll look at their progress as the year goes on,” McWilliams said.
Approximately 6,452 students of 7,775 students in the district were assessed for the report tracking progress during the 2021-2022 school year.
Data from the spring showed the percentage of students in grades 1-8 either equal to or slightly above the achievement levels recorded for last spring. In 2022, most grades saw some improvement in reading.
In June, 20 percent, or roughly 2,100 students, were recorded at mid or above grade level for reading, compared to 6 percent of students last fall. Students partially meeting grade-level standards increased from 11 percent last fall to 16 percent in June, or 1,327 students. Students recorded one grade level below decreased from 33 to 26 percent, students two levels below dropped from 16 to 10 percent, and students three or more levels below dropped from 34 to 29 percent between last fall and June of this year.
The district progress report states that explicit and systematic phonics instruction is core to the science of reading approach. Research showed that in the foundational reading domain of phonics, fewer students are reporting on target for meeting grade-level expectations than before the pandemic. For example, 60 percent of students were at target levels in pre-pandemic years, and students in first grade showed 68 percent were at grade-level standards. Data showed 58 percent of students in spring 2021, and 59 percent of students this past spring were performing at grade level.
For math standard assessments, students at mid or above level increased from 2 percent to 14 percent, or 1,764 students, between fall of last year and June of this year. Students at early on grade level standards rose from 6 to 17 percent, students one grade level below decreased from 37 to 32 percent, students two grades below decreased from 21 to 11 percent, and students three or more levels below decreased from 34 to 26 percent.
“These numbers seem remarkable to me,” said School Committee member Jay Charbonneau. “I haven’t seen the data broken down like this, so I appreciate it.”
This semester, students have been participating in continued assessments to collect more up-to-date data on district progress. As of the Sept. 29 meeting, roughly 84 percent of students had completed the assessment.
Following the progress report, School Committee members heard from Director of Career & Technical Education and Unified Arts Ricardo Pimentel, who shared data on career and technical education programs offered by the district. New programs added this year include biomedical science, culinary arts, community health worker, firefighter and EMT, and engineering programs. The district also expects to add education and hospitality and tourism management programs by 2024.
Student enrollment in CTE programs rose from 280 in 2016 to 476 students in 2018, with the addition of video and film production, finance, JROTC, and IT programs. Approximately 854 students are now enrolled in CTE programs for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to Pimentel, most students are participating in culinary arts and finance programs, with 161 and 112 students enrolled in those. The next highest programs are law and public safety with 80, pre-engineering with 56, and marketing and management with 52 students.
