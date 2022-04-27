PAWTUCKET - Enrollment for the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division summer youth camp programs is now open.
The Slater Park Tennis Camp will be offered from Monday, June 27, through Wednesday, August 10, 2022, for individuals ages 5 to 18 years old. This program is available to children from all communities and also provides an opportunity for high school players to continue their conditioning during the off-season. Follow the Slater Park Tennis Facebook page for future announcements.
The Slater Park Summer Camp is offered only to children who reside in Pawtucket, and are 6 to 13 years old. This program has two 3-week sessions – July 5 to July 22, and July 25 to August 12, 2022. Online registration will begin on Monday, May 2. Visit https://pawtucketri.recdesk.com/Community/Home to register. An account will be needed for registration. Follow the Slater Park Camp Facebook page for future announcements.
Spaces will be available for those who do not have electronic access and wish to register their child for either program in-person. In-person registrations will take place at the Slater Park Pavilion on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. On Monday, May 23, in-person registrations will be accepted at the Slater Park Recreation Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
