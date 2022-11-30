PAWTUCKET – With development of her new smartphone app, a young Pawtucket native and William M. Davies Career and Technical High School student looks to help others curtail drug use.

Ailya Viamontes, just wrapped Young Entrepreneurs of Providence, or YEP, a free semester-long after-school program at Brown University, where she created her start up venture – Climb. According to a press release from Brown, the Climb app aggregates resources and support for people aiming to curtail drug use. As part of the high school’s dual enrollment program, Viamontes is completing her senior year at the Community College of Rhode Island and aspires to work in mental health as a nurse practitioner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.