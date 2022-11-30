On Pitch Night, Niranjana Vijaykumar, a student at Cumberland High School and Anissa Metts, a student at Classical High School meet with their Brown student mentor Daijin Dorsey-Reyes to review and rehearse their presentation.
PAWTUCKET – With development of her new smartphone app, a young Pawtucket native and William M. Davies Career and Technical High School student looks to help others curtail drug use.
Ailya Viamontes, just wrapped Young Entrepreneurs of Providence, or YEP, a free semester-long after-school program at Brown University, where she created her start up venture – Climb. According to a press release from Brown, the Climb app aggregates resources and support for people aiming to curtail drug use. As part of the high school’s dual enrollment program, Viamontes is completing her senior year at the Community College of Rhode Island and aspires to work in mental health as a nurse practitioner.
“On the first day of YEP, I didn’t feel as though I was a person that had influence or power in my community to address a problem or attempt to change it,” Viamontes said. “Now, I feel like I do have the ability to help people and contribute to my community.”
Students in the YEP program shared their projects with peers, families, teachers and industry experts during a mid-November Pitch Night event. Each business idea shared at the Pitch Night looked to tackle community issues – “from improving access to public transportation, to addressing food waste reduction and recovery, to creating culturally inclusive, equitable learning environments.”
Viamontes, according to the release, was inspired to create this app because of a family member’s journey in recovery. Since 2019, the Brown students who run YEP have mentored more than 200 Rhode Island students from more than a dozen Rhode Island public schools. Some alums have gone on to launch their ventures, say the organizers, including a tutoring startup and a cosmetics business, while others are now studying business and entrepreneurship as college students.
To complement classroom lessons and breakout sessions led by the Brown students who serve as YEP program teachers, the seven-week program features guest speakers, including successful entrepreneurs and local youth program leaders. The high schoolers also learn from Brown student entrepreneurs who have advanced their startup ventures through Nelson Center initiatives like the Breakthrough Lab accelerator program.
Ending the program on Pitch Night was fitting for Woonsocket teen and Met High School student Zainabou Thiam. The high school junior joined YEP to grow and scale her e-commerce business, Sunu Body, but said learning how to make a successful business pitch was tremendously valuable. This fall, she plans to pitch her business at a young entrepreneur event organized by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship.
“YEP gave me a lot of opportunities to learn how to pitch and what I can do better,” Thiam said. “I joined YEP because I want to take every opportunity I can to learn about entrepreneurship, and now I feel more prepared to take my business to the next level.”
While YEP’s success started in Providence, the program’s founders — Brown Class of 2021 graduates Leah Lam, Audrey Shapiro and Lucia Winton — have now expanded it with new chapters at Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley. Still, YEP leaders at Brown have plans to further grow the program in Rhode Island by increasing outreach to more schools and communities.
