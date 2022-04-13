PAWTUCKET — Volunteers are invited to keep downtown beautiful, during the upcoming annual Earth Day downtown community clean up next Wednesday, April 20.
The cleanup goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and meets at City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave. A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, at the same time and meeting location.
Hosted by the City of Pawtucket, in partnership with the Pawtucket Youth Commission and Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful, the community cleanup is held annually on Earth Day — April 20. Volunteers are invited to sign up in advance by emailing constituent liaison Kassandra Florez at kflorez@pawtucketri.com.
