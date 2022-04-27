PAWTUCKET – Downtown Pawtucket was sparkling last Wednesday after members of the Pawtucket Youth Commission spent a sunny day of their April break cleaning up litter in the city.
Hosted by the city of Pawtucket, in partnership with the Pawtucket Youth Commission and Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful, the community cleanup saw nearly two dozen area students in attendance for the second annual Earth Day cleanup on April 20. The group started at City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., at 11 a.m. and picked up trash as they made their way downtown.
“When you know you’re helping, and you know you’re making a difference, every little piece of trash counts,” Gleneris Santos, a Shea High School sophomore and school Key Club member, said. “That little piece of plastic you see might turn into a bigger mess. It could hurt animals we end up eating, or even pets that we have and care for.”
Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful Director Donna Kaehler joined Pawtucket School Committee member and Pawtucket Youth Commission founding adviser Stephen Larbi and Pawtucket Community Liaison Kassandra Flores for the event. About a dozen students from Shea, Tolman and Blackstone Valley Prep were equipped with safety vests, gloves, trash bags and clamps to safely pick up materials.
Tolman juniors Julia Garcia and Yareli Sanchez, first-year members of the Youth Commission, said they were having fun taking the scenic route to clean up litter along the river path behind City Hall. Larbi, a Shea alumnus, helped to co-found the Youth Commission with Mayor Donald Grebien in 2017 when he returned to the city after graduate school. He said he was pleased with the member turnout for the spring break activity.
“Any time we get young people to come out in the community and help beautify it, it serves that sense of selflessness and sense of service,” Larbi said. “To me, service is a big part of leadership and thinking about the community as a whole.”
According to Kaehler, Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful is an affiliate of the national non-profit Keep America Beautiful. The local group works with Pawtucket and the nine other communities in the Rhode Island communities of Burrillville, Central Falls, Cumberland, Glocester, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Smithfield and Woonsocket to promote reducing waste through proper recycling and community cleanups.
When our communities are cleaner, Kaehler said, “we feel better about living in our communities.”
Cleaning up trash today also protects communities for years to come. She said plastic is a significant environmental hazard, taking 400 to 500 years to decompose. When plastics are improperly disposed and begin to break down, they can affect local wildlife and even end up in the food we eat, she said. Kaehler referred to reports and studies that suggest humans may consume as much as five grams of small plastic particles each week, or about a credit card’s worth of plastic.
Grassroots efforts to preserve the Blackstone River have been ongoing for roughly 50 years. During a single day in 1972, Pawtucket resident David Rosser organized a cleanup called “Project ZAP.” Approximately 10,000 volunteers gathered along the Blackstone, hauling away an estimated 10,000 tons of debris from the river. The Blackstone River, together with the Woonasquatucket River to the south, was later designated an American Heritage River in 1998.
Through the Pawtucket Youth Commission, students from Shea and Tolman High Schools and the Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts foster a connection between youth and city government, and participation provides the young members an opportunity to develop leadership skills, such as public speaking, managing group dynamics with youth from various backgrounds, teaching and practicing conflict resolution, and engaging with the local community.
“Having our youth engaged in the community and involved with this cleanup in honor of Earth Day is so great to see,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “We know that our students being involved and willing to share their time to better the city as a whole is so important, and are extremely appreciative of the efforts of the Youth Commission. I hope we continue to see them involved in future efforts across our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.