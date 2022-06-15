PAWTUCKET – With the unveiling of five newly constructed two-family homes on Middle Street in Pawtucket, Pawtucket Central Falls Development looks to “make greater downtown Pawtucket a destination as well as a home.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the homes, located at 56 Middle St., will be held this Friday, June 17. Hosted by PCF Development, a speaking program will be held at 10 a.m., and tours will be available after the program.
“PCF Development worked closely with the city of Pawtucket and community partners to create lasting change by revitalizing the blighted and underutilized parcels on Middle Street into attractive and high-quality, affordable housing for new first-time homebuyers,” Linda Weisinger, executive director of PCF Development, said in a statement.
“PCF Development’s Middle Street project is helping to make greater downtown Pawtucket a destination as well as a home,” Weisinger told The Breeze. “Once vacant land in the middle of a city in need of affordable homeownership housing, today Middle Street is a revitalized and transformed community that families call home.”
Since 1990, PCF Development has created more than 400 housing units including the construction of more than 150 homeownership units. The lot at 56 Middle St. was previously used to store the Silver Top Diner before it was sold and moved from the city for refurbishment in late 2016.
In 2018, PCF Development was designated by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency as the developer and purchased five parcels abutting parcels of land from the PRA. The project has been happening ever since, and was completed this month.
The cost of homes nationwide has continued to rise, reflecting the last two years of activity in the housing market. According to Weisinger, the median statewide sales price for a multifamily in the first quarter of 2022 was $400,000, as compared to $335,000 for the same timeframe in 2021. Locally, the median Pawtucket sales price for a multifamily in the first quarter of 2022 was $397,500, as compared to $337,500 for the same timeframe in 2021.
Each of the five two-family homes on Middle Street were sold for $269,000, Weisinger said. Each newly constructed home features three bedrooms, one bathroom on each floor, and a full basement. The homes are energy star rated and have private driveways.
The homes were built in mind for income-qualified, first-time, owner-occupied buyers, and Weisinger said the the median age of the homebuyers on Middle Street is about 30 years old. The first two homes were sold in February 2022, the third home was sold in April 2022, and the final two homes will be sold at the end of June 2022 — during National Homeownership Month. All homes were pre-sold during construction.
Ed Wojcik Architects completed the designs of the new homes, which Weisinger said has increased the curb appeal and livability of this important neighborhood on the periphery of downtown Pawtucket. Stand Corporation was the general contractor. Support for the development was provided by the city of Pawtucket, Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, RIHousing, Housing Resource Commission, LISC RI and Centreville Bank.
Weisinger previously said the Pawtucket and Central Falls real estate market is hot for a number of reasons, including the new commuter rail station that’s being built. The city also offers a lot in the way of cultural and arts attractions as well as its proximity to I-95. Last year, the nonprofit completed a 14-unit condo conversion in Pawtucket and sold units to buyers ranging in age from 23 to 83, which “shows that there’s a clear need across the board for affordable homeownership opportunities,” Weisinger said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.