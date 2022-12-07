Participants had lessons on tactical gear and equipment, ballistic vest fitments, tactical movements to enter and navigate areas, as well as drags and carries to remove victims from a scene. There were 20 volunteer actors/victims who are all EMT students from CCRI under the instruction of Marisa Laurent, who also provided makeup artistry for simulated wounds.
Participants had lessons on tactical gear and equipment, ballistic vest fitments, tactical movements to enter and navigate areas, as well as drags and carries to remove victims from a scene. There were 20 volunteer actors/victims who are all EMT students from CCRI under the instruction of Marisa Laurent, who also provided makeup artistry for simulated wounds.
CENTRAL FALLS – Partnering with Pawtucket Central Falls Development, local firefighters used vacant properties, planned for demolition and reconstruction, as sites for active-shooter and emergency response training.
Pawtucket Central Falls (PCF) Development Executive Director Linda Weisinger said they worked with the Central Falls Fire Department and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's office to use the future affordable housing sites on Central Street in Central Falls for testing and drills. Weisinger said they were honored to be able to offer the sites. Also, on Nov. 23, police used another PCF site for drug dog sniffing training.
The drills conducted over the weekend with local fire departments took place at 44 Central St., as well as 16 and 23 Central St. in Central Falls. Central Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief and Fire/Arson Investigator Christopher Gray said they conducted National Fire Protection Association 3000 training for active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program training.
“This is a program that’s delivered throughout New England,” Gray said, and is “one of the newest standards that NFPA has put out in response, unfortunately, to the mass shootings we’ve had for the past several years.”
Based on past protocol, firefighters explained, police departments would arrive on scene, along with fire departments, staging the area until a S.W.A.T. team would arrive and secure the building. Lt. Joseph Bourquin referred to the events of the Columbine shooting, when victims had to wait hours for the scene to be clear before medical personnel were able to enter the zone and start triaging.
“That model clearly did not work,” Gray said.
Gray and Bourquin said they are thankful for the partnership with PCF Development to conduct training locally and inside the vacant buildings to create as realistic a scenario as possible. The training over the weekend, Bourquin said, aims to integrate police response tactics with those of EMS and fire personnel. While the police’s mission has always been to secure the scene and stop the threat, they now also work alongside medical personnel to enter the zone in order to get to victims and begin treatment as quickly as possible.
Training last Saturday, Dec. 3, consisted mostly of classroom learning, explanation of cases and standards. On Dec. 4, they started hands-on training for medical treatment using props and equipment, including Stop the Bleed and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care.
Gray said he led a session on tactical gear and equipment, ballistic vest fitments, tactical movements to enter and navigate areas, as well as drags and carries to remove victims from a scene. There were 20 volunteer actors/victims who are all EMT students from CCRI under the instruction of Marisa Laurent, who also provided makeup artistry for simulated wounds.
The new training program for firefighters and EMS to engage and treat victims in shooter scenarios started to be taught locally five years ago under Portsmouth Fire Lt. Joseph Bourquin, who worked for a rescue task force company, but lessons were put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Training started back up roughly two years ago, Gray and Bourquin said.
They have held private training sessions with the West Warwick firefighters and EMS, and the Kingston Fire union, among others, in addition to open enrollment lessons. The weekend training had open enrollment and accepted firefighters from departments across the state and New England to participate. Firefighters from Bristol, RI, Tiverton, RI, Uxbridge, MA, along with members from the Exeter, RI, Fire District EMS joined for the sessions.
Bourquin said they would like to be able to provide more training opportunities, but this is limited by available funding. He said they were thankful to PCF Development for offering the unique location for this past weekend’s exercises.
According to Weisinger, 44 Central Street is planned for future demolition and complete reconstruction for a three-story energy efficient mixed-use property with 25 residential apartments, 28 parking spaces, and two “community-focused” commercial units. Rent is projected to be between $700 and $1,600 depending on the unit.
Similarly, the existing vacant building at 16 and 23 Central St. is planned for demolition and reconstruction. The new three-story, energy efficient building will have 12 residential units, 12 parking spaces, and rent is projected to be between $700 and $1,500.
PCF Development is a community-based non-profit organization, who has been rebuilding and revitalizing since 1990, and the Central Falls Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.