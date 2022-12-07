CENTRAL FALLS – Partnering with Pawtucket Central Falls Development, local firefighters used vacant properties, planned for demolition and reconstruction, as sites for active-shooter and emergency response training.

Pawtucket Central Falls (PCF) Development Executive Director Linda Weisinger said they worked with the Central Falls Fire Department and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal's office to use the future affordable housing sites on Central Street in Central Falls for testing and drills. Weisinger said they were honored to be able to offer the sites. Also, on Nov. 23, police used another PCF site for drug dog sniffing training.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.