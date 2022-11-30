Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Nov. 21 where members approved phase two of the master plan for the housing unit development at 327 Pine St.. In addition to changes in the number of units, the commission reviewed associated work for off-street parking, landscaping, and other site improvements.
Phase one work will include partial renovation of a vacant industrial building to include residential units and associated off-street parking.
The project is one of many in the Conant Thread District as developers seek to capitalize on the coming train station and the commuters who will want to live within easy walking distance, including the redevelopment of the New England Paper Tube building and a seven-story mixed development on Dexter Street, among others.
Speaking to commission members over Zoom on Nov. 21, Aurora Leigh, project manager with Pine Street Development LLC, said the plan had been amended since a previous meeting, taking comments from the commission into consideration, redesigning the site to “maximize available off street parking, without losing too many units.” The phase two plan as approved would see 136 units built, while originally it called for 139 units.
Joined by the project engineer and architect, Leigh said they were able to come up with space for 53 additional parking spaces by redesigning the shape of the building. Phase two parking work would now create 107 spots. When both phases are complete, the total project will have approximately 182 housing units and 153 parking spaces.
Leigh said they are maintaining conversation with the city of Pawtucket’s design team to lead work for the landscape plan, because it is part of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) District. She said they did not plan anything for the stretch of sidewalk along Pine Street, “in order to be flexible” and coordinate with the city’s design.
Pawtucket Planning Director Bianca Policastro noted that Pawtucket and Central Falls received a shared $3 million grant for TOD streetscape work in June. There are ongoing conversations between the cities and developers because of this federal and state funding being tied to specific work elements of the transit district.
