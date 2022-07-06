PAWTUCKET – School Committee members are discussing plans and funding to make needed accessibility improvements to local playgrounds.
The School District is in the early stages of developing a plan for a new playground at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School. Member Kim Grant, who also chairs the Special Education Subcommittee, has previously advocated for inclusion of accessible features in the Curvin-McCabe playground plan, and the need for maintenance of existing playground facilities.
The conversation came back to the School Committee on June 30, after Chief Financial Officer Melissa Devine brought two budget transfers before the committee for approval. One transfer was for $250,000 from last year’s budget to FY23 capital. Devine originally advised the committee to approve the transfer with the specification that the money be intended for support of a new playground at Curvin-McCabe.
“It would just be earmarked if the School Committee is willing to put that aside for now,” Devine said. “... We are not at a point where any new playground at Curvin is currently happening, but we would like to reserve some funds if the school committee would like to do so.”
However, Grant said the playground planning was so early in the process that she would prefer the money be transferred without being tied to the playground proposal. June 30 marked the end of the fiscal year, and the last night that money from the previous year could be transferred into this year’s capital budget. From there, it can still be transferred to specific line items within the FY23 budget.
As head of the special education subcommittee, Grant said she planned to continue discussions with administrators around the needs of district playgrounds. She said they intend to take an “inventory of playgrounds” and see what may need to be improved or included in the Curvin-McCabe plan.
Grant previously spoke up regarding the proposal for a playground at Curvin-McCabe, and last week she spoke further to the need for inclusion of handicap accessible playgrounds and features. For example, she has said playgrounds often have wood chips or other loose material covering the ground underneath play equipment, but Grant says these uneven surfaces are not safe or accessible for students with disabilities.
Accessible features are more expensive than standard equipment, but Grant said she thinks “it’s only fair to all of our students that if we’re going to plan this and do this playground that we do it the best possible way.” While he acknowledged the need for inclusion of the accessible features for all students, Larbi expressed concerns with delaying the timeline for the playground build.
“As this community has found a way to potentially make a playground work and get moving in that process, and as they’ve been waiting for years to get it done as well, I’d just would hate for bureaucracy a little bit to tie things up and slow things down too much…,” Larbi said.
The second budget transfer approved unanimously by the five members in attendance on June 30 was for $4,828 for a back order of tech equipment that had been originally ordered during the first week of March. While originally scheduled for June, Devine said they would not arrive until August, after the FY22 fiscal year closed on June 30.
“We have the purchase order in there, and we would like to move those funds over so that we can continue the purchase under the funding we had earmarked for this year,” Devine said.
