PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools.
The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had held the position since 2019, left the position. In July, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams announced that the district had offered the position to a candidate from California found through a New England School Development Council search.
The Slater interview committee ultimately hired Walter “Walt” Rich, who moved across the country to Rhode Island from Los Angeles for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The Ansonia, Conn. native first moved to California for work 22 years ago, he said. He has “significant experience working in a diverse community, building a strong school culture, and improving student achievement,” according to Pawtucket school administrators.
Rich has more than 23 years working with diverse students in grades 7-12 in urban settings. His educational experience also includes teaching high school social studies, ESL, high school intervention coordinator, athletics coaching, and his latest position as a secondary administrator at both the middle and high school levels.
Sitting down with The Breeze last week, Rich said he taught at Jordan High School in Watts, Calif., a neighborhood of south-central Los Angeles, for 18 years. He said this was a Title-1 school, with students who had gang affiliations.
“I learned a lot there,” Rich said of his experience.
Despite challenges with student life outside of school halls and limited resources, he said students showed strong growth during his time. Rich said the school, during his time, improved student engagement and began to outscore other area schools.
“We had the greatest growth in the state of California,” Rich said. “We did that through the sort of programs that Pawtucket, under superintendent McWilliams, has begun under the last few years.”
He referred to response to intervention programs, and noted he has extensive experience with multilingual learners as the student population in the L.A. area had a large number of Spanish speakers. Rich said he was also attracted to the role in Pawtucket because of the skill-based programs and initiatives the district is pushing for. Additionally, he said middle school is a vital age for students’ educational and emotional development, and a rewarding age to work with as an educator.
“Middle school is the place where you need to catch kids so that they do become successful,” Rich said.
Over at Jenks, Michael Gilmore started the year as the new principal. Gilmore has been with the Pawtucket School Department for more than 20 years, previously at Winters Elementary and most recently as principal at Agnes Little Elementary for the last five years. Prior to being a principal, Gilmore held positions as a music teacher, facilitator of school improvement, and assistant principal.
After two decades in the district, Gilmore said a rewarding element of his work in the district is providing “wrap around services” that make a difference in the lives of students “beyond the school day.” Examples of such services include support for student families that may be displaced after a house or apartment fire, as well as in school programs teaching students how to ride a bike and bike safety, or swimming lessons.
Looking ahead, Gilmore said he is excited to see the three district middle schools joining the National Junior Honor Society. Other new initiatives include partnering with Onward We Learn, a non-profit educational organization in Providence.
“So if we have students who are struggling, academically or emotionally, we have more options than just us,” Gilmore said. “For teachers, the expectation now is almost 24 hour access. It’s interesting being a principal because many parents don’t have options – they don’t know where to go, so they go where they know, and they know the school.”
Agnes Little is a feeder school for Jenks, and Gilmore said he has seen many of the students he now walks the hallways with grow up through the district. He said he’s excited by his change in position and will “continue to help influence (students) in a positive direction” as they prepare for high school and beyond.
With his departure from Agnes Little, the district is currently interviewing candidates to take over at the elementary school. Interviews were held last week, but no hiring decision had been made as of press time.
