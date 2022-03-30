CENTRAL FALLS – A public meeting Monday to discuss a planned medical cannabis compassion center on Lonsdale Avenue drew criticism and support from local residents, city officials, and state representatives.
Monday’s meeting was attended by roughly two dozen people, including city residents, City Council members and Mayor Maria Rivera. Pinnacle Compassion Center Inc., which plans to open at 1136 Lonsdale Ave., was one of five applications chosen through a state lottery conducted by the Department of Business Regulation last October.
These centers have nine months from the lottery selection, until late July of 2022, to secure zoning permits and certification to open. They must all meet the July deadline and pay a $500,000 annual licensing fee. New compassion center owners are likely to get preference in getting a retail license once Rhode Island approves recreational marijuana, though residents Monday asked if the city would be able to prohibit such expansion.
According to representatives from Pinnacle, the medical marijuana compassion center would have approximately 34 parking spaces, and would operate seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 24-hour security. In total, the site would have between 30 and 40 employees. Pinnacle representatives said they would prioritize hiring employees from Central Falls.
Some in attendance voiced concern with proposed hours of operation and potential traffic from the site. As stated by Central Falls Planning Director Thomas Deller, hours of operation are usually set through local ordinance. Dan Issa, a former state senator, said he is a direct abutter of the property on Lonsdale Avenue.
“We share a fence, and I’ve gotta tell you I’m sick over this,” Issa said.
He said proposed hours were “unacceptable” and pointed out that Greenleaf compassion center in Portsmouth operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pinnacle representatives said longer hours of operation could actually give more flexibility for medical marijuana patients and avoid concentrated pockets of traffic at the site.
Sen. Jonathan Acosta, of District 16, a co-sponsor of new legislation regarding recreational marijuana, said he can currently drive 12 minutes from his home to a recreational facility over the Massachusetts line. He said it would benefit the city to get this revenue, and prohibiting recreational use would also limit the city’s ability to receive the increased local tax revenue from recreational sales.
Central Falls resident Debbie Martinez spoke in favor of the center, saying she uses marijuana medicinally to help with multiple medical conditions, including chronic pain. While she can visit medical cannabis centers elsewhere in the state, Martinez said, “I would rather give my money to my city.”
Others voiced complaints about lack of previous information related to the center’s plans from the city, and the potential impact on residential life and their neighborhood property values. Deller said no notices regarding permits for the site went out because the compassion center falls under permitted retail use as approved by zoning regulations made back in 2015, before he and other current city officials held their positions.
However, the city would conduct an analysis of the potential impact from traffic and hours of operation. Deller said one concern his department has is the “different nature of medical marijuana versus recreational marijuana” and the amount of traffic and impact they’ve seen this have in other states.
“We have time to make changes to our regulations to address it differently…,” Deller said. “It’s something we are aware of, we are concerned about and we are discussing. But that is not the issue tonight. Tonight we’re talking about medical marijuana.”
Preliminary plans for the former Crest Tile building renovation are available to see through the city’s Planning and Economic Development office. According to Pinnacle, no cultivation or growth of cannabis would be done on site. All products would be delivered to the location in sealed packaging and odor mitigation systems would be installed in the building.
The city will also receive property taxes, as Pinnacle is a renting tenant of the property. City Council President Jessica Vega said they have also signed a memorandum of understanding which will see Pinnacle give a $100,000 donation to local youth programs.
Former Central Falls Mayor Thomas Lazieh, who lives on Lonsdale Avenue, said he was disappointed by Monday’s presentation, and lack of input or questions collected from city residents in advance. He also said the $100,000 donation agreed to in the city’s memorandum “is miniscule” in regard to the potential revenue of the center.
With the many questions and concerns voiced by residents, city officials advised Pinnacle to conduct further surveys of the Central Falls community ahead of a second presentation. At this time, there is no scheduled date for the next public meeting.
