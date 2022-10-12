PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/WOONSOCKET – The Board of Elections has unanimously adopted new testing protocols for ExpressVote machines after local cities experienced errors during early voting for the September primary.

Some of the machines for Spanish-language ballots displayed the names of 2018 candidates for voters in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, and Providence. Some machines also misspelled Providence primary mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo’s name. The error reportedly may have affected as many as 55 voters who were potentially given the incorrect Spanish-speaking ballots on the machines.

