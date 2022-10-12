PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/WOONSOCKET – The Board of Elections has unanimously adopted new testing protocols for ExpressVote machines after local cities experienced errors during early voting for the September primary.
Some of the machines for Spanish-language ballots displayed the names of 2018 candidates for voters in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Woonsocket, and Providence. Some machines also misspelled Providence primary mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo’s name. The error reportedly may have affected as many as 55 voters who were potentially given the incorrect Spanish-speaking ballots on the machines.
In September, Woonsocket Registrar Mike Narducci told The Providence Journal that only one voter in the city used the ExpressVote device and they requested an English-language ballot so they would not run into the problem, which was brought to election officials’ attention by an attentive voter in Providence on Aug. 30.
It was not clear how much the issue impacted Pawtucket and Central Falls.
The state Board of Elections unanimously voted during an Oct. 4 meeting to adopt the new written protocol for the proofing and testing of ExpressVote machines in time for the Nov. 8 election.
In a news release, Board of Elections Executive Director Robert Rapoza said staff worked with the Office of the Secretary of State and ExpressVote vendor Election Systems & Software to develop the new protocol “to ensure better collaboration between all parties during the proofing and testing period,” and confirm that ExpressVote onscreen ballots and printed cards are accurate. In summary, the protocol states:
• ES&S will now provide the SOS with virtual ExpressVote screens to proof the onscreen ballots prior to logic and accuracy testing.
• The SOS will now certify that all ballot types, both printed and electronic, have been reviewed by their office for accuracy.
• The Board of Elections, as part of testing, will compare the ExpressVote screen to an actual test ballot, and verify that both the screen and printed ExpressVote card are accurate.
• Test cards will be inserted into the corresponding DS200 to confirm tabulation.
“Using this new protocol, ExpressVote and DS200 proofing and testing will be completed in the coming days, and prior to the start of early voting on Oct. 19,” Rapoza said in his statement. “With these measures in place, Rhode Island voters can have full confidence casting their ballots utilizing ExpressVote machines.”
The ExpressVote machines were used for the first time in the 2022 primary. They are designed for voters with disabilities to mark their ballots. Voters can use the touch screen, or use audio cues and a braille remote, to cast the votes on their ballot.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called for the removal of the machines in September, but the suggestion was rejected by the Board of Elections. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Common Cause Rhode Island also warned that removing the machines would violate state and federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The final day for voter registration was Sunday, Oct. 9. Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election kicks off statewide on Oct. 19 and will run until 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Early voting for the upcoming election will begin next Wednesday, Oct. 19 and run through Monday, Nov. 7.
For Pawtucket voters, early voting will be held in the City Clerk’s Office on the third floor of Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., during open hours, Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.