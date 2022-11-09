PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Members of the public can help keep their local food pantries stocked by contributing toward an up to $60,000 challenge grant with the Rhode Island Foundation and Trinity Rep.
The foundation announced last week that it will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.
If the public reaches this goal and gets the full match, they’ll raise a total of $120,000 – $60,000 would go to Trinity, and the RI Foundation would donate $60,000 to the Food Bank, explained foundation spokesperson Chris Barnett.
“So, Trinity’s donors can double the impact of their contribution to the theater by triggering our grant to the Food Bank,” he said. “Donors help Trinity recover from the loss of ticket sales during the height of the pandemic and the Food Bank continues to receive the equivalent of what used to be collected from the live audience at every performance.”
Before Trinity Rep went dark in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown, the actor playing Ebenezer Scrooge would step forward at the end of every “A Christmas Carol” performance and ask theater-goers to leave a donation for the Food Bank. Audiences would donate to collection buckets on their way out of the theater. In 2019 alone, the tradition raised more than $60,000.
In the interest of public health and safety, the theater will not have collection buckets at this season’s performances. Instead, the public can contribute to the challenge grant online at trinityrep.com/match, or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. Donations will benefit Trinity Rep’s artistic, education and community programs, as well as the Food Bank.
Winning the challenge grant will help the Food Bank to keep its warehouse stocked for member agencies like the Holy Name Parish, St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry and the Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket; and the St. George Episcopal Pantry and the Central Falls Food Pantry in Central Falls.
Arts organizations that rely on ticket sales are still struggling to recover from fall-off at live performances, RI Foundation President and CEO Neil D. Steinberg said, and the matching grant “will enable people to feed hungry Rhode Islanders while still supporting the arts.”
“The need remains high at food pantries and meal sites as people cope with the rising cost of everyday expenses and the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic,” Steinberg said.
In the last six months, the Food Bank has seen an “unprecedented” 20 percent surge in people seeking assistance at food pantries across the state. Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said they are grateful for the partnership which “brings to life the values of love, kindness and generosity that are embodied in (“A Christmas Carol”) for the benefit of two essential nonprofits in our community.”
Trinity Rep has partnered with the food bank annually since 2006, and Artistic Director Curt Columbus said Scrooge’s journey to generosity is reflected in the grace and kindness of our audiences. For the last few seasons, he said, the theater has been joined by the RIFoundation “to support this important work in uncertain times.”
According to a press statement, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank distributes food to 63,000 struggling Rhode Islanders each month through a statewide network of 140 member agencies including food pantries, meal sites, shelters, youth programs and senior centers. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 15 million pounds of food, of which approximately 2.7 million pounds was fresh produce. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. To learn more, visit rifoodbank.org.
Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963, states the theater’s website, noting that its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has brought families and audiences together for more than four decades. For more information, visit trinityrep.com.
Working with donors, the Foundation notes that it has raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants in 2021. For more information on the RI Foundation, visit rifoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.