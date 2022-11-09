From left, Groundwork RI members Aalyah Rodriguez and Arleen Hernandez, and Shea High School students Zachary Pinto and Olivia McGrath, speak with a member of the Providence-based Sunrise Movement hub at Brown University during a Nov. 3 rally to save Morley Field.
District 59 Representative-elect Jennifer Stewart and District 58 Representative-elect Cherie Cruz during a Nov. 3 rally outside Pawtucket City Hall in opposition to the recent council decision to sell a lot that makes up 60 percent of Morley Field.
District 59 Representative-elect Jennifer Stewart holds the megaphone for Pawtucket At-Large City Councilor Melissa DaRosa during a Nov. 3 rally outside City Hall. DaRosa criticized fellow councilors who voted in favor of the sale of a lot that makes up the majority of Morley Field to JK equities to be paved for a warehouse parking lot.
Shea high school senior Zachary Pinto takes the megaphone during a Nov. 3 rally at Pawtucket City Hall opposing the sale of a lot that makes up 60 percent of Morley Field, and which will be turned into a parking lot for the neighboring JK Equities warehouse expansion.
Black Lives Matter RI PAC Executive Director Harrison Tuttle said during a Nov. 3 rally that the sale of Morley Field is an example of environmental racism with the removal of green space in cities inordinately occurring in neighborhoods with high minority populations — like District 5 in Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET – A few dozen gathered outside City Hall last week, on Nov. 3, to decry the actions of city administrators approving the sale and paving of a majority of Morley Field for a warehouse parking lot.
Following the October meeting, District 5 Councilor Clovis Gregor vowed to continue fighting “to save the whole field” and organized the Nov. 3 rally alongside District 59 Senator-elect Jennifer Stewart and others. Gregor was successful in preventing the sale of the other 40 percent of the field, lot 291, after learning that this part of Morley Field was gifted to Pawtucket in the 1970s for use as an athletic field, and therefore could not be sold per R.I. General Laws.
“The loss of Morley Field will have a substantial & profound impact on the health and well-being of our community,” Gregor said, addressing the crowd. “The children of District 5 deserve the same opportunity for healthy green space and recreational activities as are available in all other districts in this city. Preserving green space in this community is a moral imperative.”
District 58 Representative-elect Cherie Cruz said city leaders could no longer “neglect” families of District 5 by “selling our kids’ resources and opportunities to corporations” that “do not have the health and wellbeing of our community at heart.” At-large Councilor Melissa DaRosa, who voted against the sale to JK Equities, criticized her fellow councilors who were in favor of the deal saying they weren’t acting in the interest of the public but rather “the second floor” – where the mayor’s office is located in City Hall.
District 4 Councilor Alexis Schuette, who also voted against the lot 309 sale, echoed cries of environmental racism and injustice, saying the decision showed “another step in the way that Pawtucket has decided to treat people of color” and disenfranchise voters.
“Issues of police brutality have plagued this city for countless generations and now, not only are we being brutalized on the streets, but we’re being brutalized in our parks,” Schuette said.
Representative-elect Stewart, who’s House District 59 overlaps Woodlawn and Oak Hill in Pawtucket’s Council District 5, said “every community should have access to green space.” She also said parks can help mitigate the effects of climate change, like the heat wave Pawtucket experienced this summer.
Shea High School senior Zachary Pinto echoed this sentiment, saying green space like Morley Field bring more than just a space for recreation by protecting the area from rising temperatures and increasing levels of rain. Dense urban areas can become heat islands, areas that are significantly warmer than rural areas due to human activity, and increased green space can help mitigate this effect. District 5 resident Molly Henries, who works for American Forests environmental group, has spoken in opposition to the Morley sale at previous council meetings. During the rally, she again stated that the neighborhood around Morley Field has the lowest tree equity score in Pawtucket – and one of the lowest scores in the state.
“I want to speak to the intersectionality of all this,” said Black Lives Matter RI PAC Executive Director Harrison Tuttle. “... When you take away parks and things kids can go to, it leads to things like crime.”
Tuttle asked if the outcry would be falling on deaf ears if this opposition occurred in a more affluent neighborhood or city, like Cranston or Warwick. The Woodlawn neighborhood is approximately 74 percent people of color, 59 percent people living at or below the poverty rate, and 29 percent children, and many people in this working-class neighborhood live in multi-family homes, often with no backyard.
“It’s because this is a historically Black and brown area, it’s because we have lower economic folks here, that they think they can roll over all y’all,” Tuttle said.
