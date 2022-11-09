PAWTUCKET – A few dozen gathered outside City Hall last week, on Nov. 3, to decry the actions of city administrators approving the sale and paving of a majority of Morley Field for a warehouse parking lot.

A 5-4 council vote on Oct. 19 approved the sale of lot 309, which makes up about 60 percent of Morley Field, to JK Equities, which is developing the former Microfibres facility next to the field. Town Council members last month clashed amongst each other, and members of the public disagreed with the way some city officials framed the sale as a “compromise.”

