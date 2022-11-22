CENTRAL FALLS – As speed zone cameras continue to dole out tickets in Central Falls, the city is now rolling out new red-light cameras as part of an initiative to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Mayor Maria Rivera is notifying residents that a 30-day warning period was scheduled to start on Nov. 21. Starting Dec. 21, the cameras will take photos of the license plate of any vehicle driven by someone who does not stop for red lights at the designated intersections, leading to an $85 fine.

