CENTRAL FALLS – As speed zone cameras continue to dole out tickets in Central Falls, the city is now rolling out new red-light cameras as part of an initiative to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians.
Mayor Maria Rivera is notifying residents that a 30-day warning period was scheduled to start on Nov. 21. Starting Dec. 21, the cameras will take photos of the license plate of any vehicle driven by someone who does not stop for red lights at the designated intersections, leading to an $85 fine.
Based on traffic studies and the number of traffic accidents at certain intersections, Central Falls has added red-light cameras at the intersections of Lonsdale Avenue and Higginson Avenue, Dexter Street and Hunt Street, Broad Street and Hunt Street, and Broad Street and Cross Street.
The city has continued to see revenue generated through its speed camera program, which first went live in January. These cameras operate during the school year, and are triggered by drivers traveling 11 mph over the limit or faster beyond the 20 mph school zone speed limit. Since the start of the current school year, there have been 1,744 violations, each with a $50 fine.
Since the start of the program, there have been a total of 6,845 violations captured in Central Falls for a sum of approximately $121,953 collected in fines. The most violations have occurred at the Lonsdale Avenue camera location, with 3,200.
According to the city, other violations by camera location are:
• Broad Street Learning Community – 1,148
• Hunt Street, Ella Risk School – 721
• Illinois Street, Central Falls High School – 110
