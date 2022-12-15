CUMBERLAND – After 12 years on the Cumberland School Committee, Paul DiModica is stepping down while he recovers from an injury and says he is unable to commit full-time to the duties.
The School Committee last week addressed the recent notice of resignation given by DiModica, whose resignation will be effective at the start of the new year. The town is now seeking people interested in filling the seat, to be appointed by the Town Council.
Speaking to The Breeze, DiModica said he suffered a knee injury to his left leg in mid-November. He previously had knee replacement surgery on the same leg, and has since had a second surgery as a result of the injury.
Chairperson Karen Freedman thanked DiModica for his commitment and said he has been a “guiding light and mentor for all of us.” She credited DiModica for playing a large role in moving the district forward by holding various roles as the head of the fiscal subcommittee and on building committees over the last dozen years.
“He really has left his mark, and there will be big shoes to fill,” Freedman said.
“When I first got here three years ago, Mr. DiModica was an invaluable resource,” member Denis Collins added. He said DiModica was always willing to share his honest opinion and “his commitment to students was unquestionable.”
DiModica told The Breeze he hopes his position will be filled by another person who holds the students’ best interests at heart.
Last week would have been DiModica’s last official meeting, but he was absent, as were fellow members Kerry Feather and Mark Fiorillo.
Reflecting on his time on the committee, DiModica said he took pride in making small changes that have added up to mean a lot to the district over time. He cited the use of a budget surplus to purchase new marching band uniforms to replace the old ones from the 1960s. He reflected on a 2013 budget discussion when members chose to add math interventionists and other support professionals, saying they have worked every year to keep these staff members, and feel their value was reflected in the improved RICAS scores shared with the school board on Dec. 8.
According to the latest RICAS data, the Cumberland School District has made progress climbing back toward pre-pandemic achievement. In math rankings, the district jumped from ninth to fourth place in the state between 2017 and 2018, and then to third in 2019.
After the pandemic, the district dropped to sixth in state in 2021. This year, the district has returned to fourth place in math rankings, behind Jamestown, Barrington, and East Greenwich.
DiModica is an at-large member, and the position will be filled for the remainder of the term, running through 2024. Letters of interest and resumes for any resident who would like to be considered may be sent to the town clerk no later than Dec. 26. Encouraging individuals to apply, Freedman said she would love to have multiple candidates throw their hat in the ring.
In other business, the school board approved a virtual instruction plan for snow days. Supt. Philip Thornton said that in order to have the option to hold a virtual instruction day, the district must fill out a comprehensive application. The district has submitted an application, but Thornton said that from his perspective, “if we have those one or two snow days, I would rather have them be snow days for kids and come into school later” in the year to make up for the days. The district submitted the application to be prepared in the event that they experience more than just a couple of snow days, and can hold virtual learning to avoid extending the end of the year too far.
