Paul DiModica

CUMBERLAND – After 12 years on the Cumberland School Committee, Paul DiModica is stepping down while he recovers from an injury and says he is unable to commit full-time to the duties.

The School Committee last week addressed the recent notice of resignation given by DiModica, whose resignation will be effective at the start of the new year. The town is now seeking people interested in filling the seat, to be appointed by the Town Council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.