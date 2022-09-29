WOONSOCKET – Taking on long-time Democratic incumbent Sen. Roger Picard in District 20, representing parts of Woonsocket and Cumberland, Republican candidate Jonathan Resendes says he’s running to be “a proponent for change in the right direction.”

While he doesn’t have a “long-lived life of politics” behind him, Resendes said he does have “a desire for change within our communities.”

