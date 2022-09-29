WOONSOCKET – Taking on long-time Democratic incumbent Sen. Roger Picard in District 20, representing parts of Woonsocket and Cumberland, Republican candidate Jonathan Resendes says he’s running to be “a proponent for change in the right direction.”
While he doesn’t have a “long-lived life of politics” behind him, Resendes said he does have “a desire for change within our communities.”
“We have lived far too long with the typical Rhode Island ‘politics as usual’ mentality and something has got to change," he adds in campaign materials provided to The Breeze. "We don’t have to keep placing the same politics back into office every election cycle."
Resendes, of 120 Cass Ave. in Woonsocket, said there are fresh candidates with new ideas who can "alleviate us from the everyday monotony that is hindering us from moving forward in the right direction as a state.”
He is running on a platform focused on “taxation, child safety in education, and common sense education.” In the last legislative session, Resendes says, there were no permanent reductions on income tax, sales tax, or corporate tax. He said he believes “that if Rhode Islanders were to have a fighting chance of surviving the current state of this economy, we would have to revisit the current state of taxation as it sits.”
“Let us work on legislation that would place the safety of our most vulnerable members of society at the top of our priorities,” he said. “We need to start placing security measures into effect that we give our youth a comfortable yet more secure learning environment.”
Resendes, who is expecting a child with his wife, said he believes “children are not being taught the proper fundamentals in school.”
“Math, English, and science need to be taught alongside day-to-day real-life skills like how to budget and how to balance a checking account,” he says. “We have lost sense of what’s important in education and need to get back on track.”
Speaking with The Breeze, Picard says he was running for re-election to help the district continue to grow.
“Change is inevitable, growth is optional,” he said when asked about his opponent's slogan "a Republican for change."
The strongest common themes in conversations with constituents, Picard said, have included economic concerns with inflation and cost of living, interest in affordable housing and clean energy, and education policy. In terms of education, he said he has sponsored legislation allowing school districts to conduct virtual instruction during inclement weather and emergencies, and introduced a bill to allow students to make up lost school days through at-home learning.
Picard, of 764 Mendon Road in Woonsocket, sought a statewide ballot vote on a constitutional amendment to guarantee “an equitable, adequate and meaningful education to each child.” While the right to education may be included in the state constitution, he said it does not guarantee equitable education.
“The past two years, I was fortunate to get a bill through the Senate, which hasn’t made it through the House, that would fix the words ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ in the state constitution dealing with education,” he said.
A 1975 graduate of Woonsocket high school, Picard holds a master’s in theological studies from Providence College. In addition to his time at the Statehouse, he works as a social worker for the Woonsocket School Department.
Prior to his election to the Senate in an April 2008 special election, Picard served in the Rhode Island House of Representatives from 1993 to 2008. In 2021, he was elected Senate deputy president pro tempore. He is vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Commerce, as well as a member of Senate Committee on Housing & Municipal Government and the Senate Committee on Labor.
After nearly two decades in state government, Picard said he is still “most proud of bringing the opinions of people from District 20 down to the Statehouse.” He said he also had a helping hand in keeping Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket open when it was at risk of closure.
“It’s thrived since then. Having a hospital here in Northern Rhode Island is huge,” he said.
Picard noted that he has sponsored several bills to boost small businesses, including legislation on health care for sole proprietors and self-employed people, legislation aimed at assisting truck drivers and streamlining the commercial driver's license process, and a bill significantly lowering the manufacturing and wholesale licensing fee for alcohol manufacturers.
Other legislation sponsored by Picard includes bills regarding stolen valor, which would bring consequences for those falsely representing military service, a law requiring the creation of pathways and workforce training programs in the clean-energy sector as part of the Senate's Grow Green Jobs RI initiative, a law requiring insurance companies to make a good faith effort to locate the beneficiaries of life insurance policies, a measure encouraging middle and secondary schools to offer performing arts programs, and a law authorizing an alternative treatment for opioid addiction.
