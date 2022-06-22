PAWTUCKET – A four-year partnership with the Pawtucket School Department and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School will use music education to bridge opportunity and Achievement Gaps for children of color while seeking to increase diversity and representation in symphonic music.
The R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has received major support from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to expand its commitment to equity across the Ocean State and beyond. According to a release, the partnership will allow the Philharmonic to dramatically expand its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Financial support from the Papitto Opportunity Connection, coupled with ongoing support from existing funders, has allowed the RI Philharmonic to devote more than 22% of its budget to this work.
Barbara Papitto, founder and trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection, said in a statement that "access to the performing arts in schools, with teachers that look like the student population should be available to all students regardless of where they live."
“We are excited to watch POC’s investment in the RI Phil make music education a reality for so many students of color who currently do not have access to the arts simply because of where they live...," she said.
The funds will support two key goals of the RI Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School: To improve access to high quality music education for children of color that bridges critical opportunity and achievement gaps, and to ensure that the RI Philharmonic organization properly represents and is connected to the diverse communities it serves. A press conference was held Tuesday, June 21, at Agnes E. Little Elementary School in Pawtucket with Papitto and Pawtucket School District Supt. Cheryl McWilliams among the guests.
Funds to bridge opportunity gaps will support increased Financial Aid for the RI Philharmonic Music School, expanded access to the Philharmonic’s Link Up education program, which serves elementary students throughout the region, and support the expansion of the groundbreaking Victoria’s Dream Project to a second elementary school in Pawtucket. Victoria's Dream Project is a performance-based string instruction program for students in grades three through five at the Agnes Little Elementary School in Pawtucket, providing students with immersive music education.
As a former Pawtucket music teacher, Dr. McWilliams said she believes “there are many benefits to studying and playing music.”
“For the past 6 years, students at Agnes Little Elementary School have had the privilege of learning from the RI Philharmonic,” she said. “I am thrilled the RI Phil’s Victoria’s Dream Project is expanding to provide more opportunities for students in Pawtucket."
