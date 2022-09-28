CENTRAL FALLS – It’s two steps forward, one step back for the revitalization of the River Island Park campground, after a recent bid for playground equipment failed to attract bidders.

Emily Miller, community development manager with the Planning and Economic Development Department, told The Breeze they were “back to square one” regarding plans for the playground after no one bid on the project this month. Despite the setback, other work to refurbish the 2.5-acre River Island Park in Central Falls has continued in recent weeks. The parking lot off High Street has been closed to parking during the day while work is underway.

