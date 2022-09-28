Trees are being cut down and paths are being cleared as Central Falls refurbishes the 2.5-acre River Island Park this fall. The lot on High Street has been closed to parking during the day while work is underway.
CENTRAL FALLS – It’s two steps forward, one step back for the revitalization of the River Island Park campground, after a recent bid for playground equipment failed to attract bidders.
Emily Miller, community development manager with the Planning and Economic Development Department, told The Breeze they were “back to square one” regarding plans for the playground after no one bid on the project this month. Despite the setback, other work to refurbish the 2.5-acre River Island Park in Central Falls has continued in recent weeks. The parking lot off High Street has been closed to parking during the day while work is underway.
Members of the Planning Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, and representatives from the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council have been taking a “piecemeal” approach to revitalizing the River Island Park and Campground off High Street. Miller said they have already cut back overgrowth, and plan to lay down stone dust to refurbish the walkways that encircle the small island park.
“We are making great progress — tree work will be wrapping up in the next couple of weeks,” Miller said.
Plans for the park revitalization will also include a small outdoor classroom for the Learning Community Charter School, located at 21 Lincoln Ave. in Central Falls. Miller said this classroom is being funded with support from a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant.
Volunteer days, which have not been scheduled, may be held to help clear brush and lay down the stone paths this fall. As far as using the campground again, “that is something we will have to discuss with appropriate parties when the time comes,” Miller said.
While they didn’t get a bite for the playground work at River Island, Central Falls was preparing to go out to bid for projects at Jenks Park last week. Phase one of Jenks Park work includes work for revitalization of the Cogswell Tower, as well as new playground equipment for this park off Broad Street.
“People actually used to be able to walk up there, and we want to make it open to the public again, inside the tower,” Miller said.
A recent round of Community Development Block Grant Funding announced earlier this month included $1 million for phase two work of Jenks Park Improvements, $1 million for train/bus hub access phase two work, and $1 million for community center improvements. Navigant Credit Union also donated $100,000 for the proposed community center, dubbed the El Centro development by city officials.
