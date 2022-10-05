PAWTUCKET – School Committee members last week voted 5-2 not to extend the superintendent’s contract beyond its current end of June 2023.

At the end of their meeting on Sept. 29, members entered into executive session to discuss the employment contract between the School Committee and Supt. Cheryl McWilliams. After returning from the closed-door discussion, the committee reported members voted 5-2 “not to take action at this time” to renew the contract.

