PAWTUCKET – School Committee members last week voted 5-2 not to extend the superintendent’s contract beyond its current end of June 2023.
At the end of their meeting on Sept. 29, members entered into executive session to discuss the employment contract between the School Committee and Supt. Cheryl McWilliams. After returning from the closed-door discussion, the committee reported members voted 5-2 “not to take action at this time” to renew the contract.
When reached for comment, McWilliams said she had no comment on the committee’s decision.
While members did not choose to extend the contract last week, School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube told The Breeze the morning after the meeting that the vote did not preclude the committee from choosing to renew or extend the contract at a later date. She also said there will soon be a new makeup of the school board following the November elections, and it is possible any new decision regarding the contract may not be made until after the election turnover in January.
Jay Charbonneau, fellow committee member and former chairperson, told The Breeze he was one of the two votes in favor of extending the’ contract. Prior to entering the executive session, the committee heard a presentation that showed educational progress among district students (see related story on page 8). Charbonneau expressed concern that this progress may lose momentum with a change in leadership.
“If we’re talking about student achievement and academic growth, we saw some pretty compelling numbers that supported Dr. McWilliams staying the superintendent in Pawtucket schools for a few more years at least, in my opinion,” Charbonneau said. “I didn’t hear any compelling reason not to renew her.”
He said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the ultimate vote. Consideration of the superintendent’s contract had been tabled three times previously and, according to Charbonneau, the meeting on Sept. 29 was the last day the district could make a decision based on McWilliams’ existing contract. He said it fell on a day that her own attorney, who was present at previous meetings when discussion was tabled, could not attend.
Charbonneau took issue with Dube’s comments to The Breeze.
“If any member of that committee who voted to not renew the superintendent expects anyone to believe that it doesn’t preclude us from reinstating her four months from now, I mean, let’s be honest with the people of Pawtucket here,” he said.
McWilliams, who was first named interim superintendent in 2019 as a replacement for former Supt. Patti DiCenso, has faced varying levels of criticism from school board members on a number of issues over the past few years, including on decisions related to virtual learning, special education accommodations, a missed deadline on a city cost-saving program, hiring practices related to certain applicants for local school jobs not getting a call back, and issues that delayed the Winters Elementary School opening on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.